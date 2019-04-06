I chose this cruise for its North African itinerary which was changed at the last moment, when Morocco closed its ports to cruise ships. This was probably the biggest factor in my disappointment. I also had very high expectations for this cruise line, based on reviews. However, I found the food in the main dining room to be a real letdown (especially the bread, desserts, and ice cream). The ...
This was our 2nd trip on the Quest -- both during COVID.
We travelled in late October from Rome to Barcelona. Amazing service during that trip and while the service this time was very good it wasn't as impressive or sharp as in October. Staff seemed so eager back in October and have since dulled a bit in enthusiasm but they're still fantastic.
Food (and entertainment) we found to be the ...
We are in our sixties and have been in more than 30 cruises so far. This one was our first with AZAMARA. The ship is beautiful and the perfect size for this itinerary. From the moment we step onboard we were welcomed by our names by the Captain and all the staff. It was so nice and unexpected! We went directly to the cabin and we had a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries as a ...
This our second time on Azamara and it definitely won't be our last. I have never been on a cruise where the staff and crew, from the Captain down to the young man cleaning the stairs, are so friendly. Having the Hotel Manager, the Cruise Director and assistant and others waving goodbye as we were disembarking was wonderful. It was as if we were valued friends who they couldn't bear to part ...
This was our 9th cruise with Azamara, but our first ever transatlantic and our first cruise on the Pursuit. We chose it because we love sea days, but it also had 6 ports of call, so a good combination.
We had a couple of nights in Lisbon before the cruise and were really pleased that we had done so, there’s so much to see and do. We booked the Holiday Inn Express Avenida de Liberdade mainly ...
My wife and I have been cruising for several year - often 3 cruises per year - but had not yet tried an upscale cruise like Azamara. The first thing that we noticed, not surprisingly, was that the Pursuit was not quite as large as the other cruise ships we had taken previously. Next we noticed that the crew seemed to be more friendly than on other, larger ships.
We subsequently determined ...
This was our 5th Azamara cruise and we were eager to sample the latest acquisition Pursuit. Although we are not fans of the new modern decor, it was ok but a bit Ikea style. Shower over bath was not worth using, easier to run a bath. In the suites the large one person chair, makes it difficult for 2 people to watch tv without one sitting on the bed. Why no sofa ? The food was dreadful this time, ...
We booked this cruise as we really only wanted a short haul flight and enjoy Spain very much. As usual we have a couple of nights beforehand in Lisbon and arranged our own flghts. The flights we booked were GBP150 a person cheaper than using Azamara. We are based in London UK.
We have been on the two other Azamara ships and this is identical apart from no casino and lack of interactive TV. I ...
Chose the cruise for the port destinations and expected a small ship experience similar to Viking (which I loved). The ship disappointed in numerous ways, with smaller, cramped cabins, an uncomfortable bed, fewer entertainment and enrichment options, fewer and less appealing public spaces and, most notably, far inferior food service. Menu items did not include relatively costly fare standard ...
Another repeat cruise experience- excellent in 'almost' every way. Capt Johannes Thysse must be the most visible and approachable Capt afloat, as are his main officers. He is a consummate maritime expert and really enjoys his vocation. Entertainment was less than spectacular due to a change in dancers, which were absent. Nonetheless Eric de Gray is a true star and directing the musicians and ...