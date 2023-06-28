Second time on this ship, first time post covid and hopes were high. I think it is important to differentiate between brands and definitions of ‘luxury small ship cruising’ before offering a fair review.
Azamara offers small ship all-inclusive cruising in a boutique setting. This is NOT 6 star (hate that phrase anyway). If you are looking for the above with an all-suite, all-butler style ...
Friends had been with Azamara on a number of occasions. We have been on many cruise ships, but were encouraged by the good reviews. We received no information about the cruise in anyway whatsoever until about 2 days before. Had to ring repeatedly. Very sad to hear Azamazing would not be taking place. It was one of the reasons we chose the cruise. We had 2 days in Rome hotel which was lovely, ...
As embarkation goes, it has to be the worst in all my years cruising. There were only 550 odd of us but it over 2 hours in makeshift tents, fighting for seats, coffee and biscuits ran out and after we got on and did the mandatory safety briefing - the buffet had closed.
We’d set off from Gatwick before 7.00am so we were tired, hungry and thirsty - NOT a good first impression of Azamara ...
While we have been to Italy before, this itinerary provided stops at places we had not previously visited such as Capri, Amalfi, Syracuse, Messina and Montengro.
The crew could not have provided a better experience. From our room steward Gedy to the restaurant team that provided us with a plate of fresh sushi each evening in Windows before heading to the dining room. All special requests ...
We went on an Azamara cruise of the Mediterranean before Covid and really enjoyed it. However, we were very disappointed in the food on this cruise with the exception of the desserts - they were great! We fought with Azamara throughout the cruise trying to get credit for our full onboard credit. They did get it fixed in the end, but it was a major hassle.
The entertainment was worse than ...
I was a solo passenger (Discoverer Level) on the 9-27 to 10-4 Azamara Onward Rome to Venice with stops in Sorrento, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Sibenik, and Trieste.
The Azamara website has had major issues since migrating from the RCI booking system to its own starting in March. There are still issues with the site. I'm happy to report that everything was 100% correct with loyalty benefits, OBC, and ...
The staff, cuisine and ability for the ship to enter all ports owing to it's size, were truly excellent. The entertainment was a standout especially as regards the external talent. The Azamara troupe was full of xing but not always great individual singing talent. That said...as a troupe they were just fine and the Cruise Directors excellent. Yes the ship is in need of some TLC as it has clearly ...
While we enjoyed most ports and enjoyed our vacation, we were overall disappointed with how Azamara has changed. The biggest disappointment was with the quality of the food in the main restaurant (Discoveries). We've taken many cruises (and 3 others with Azamara) and can easily say this was the worst food we've experienced on any of them.
While we enjoyed the quality of the linens in the ...
Prior to booking, we heard so many wonderful things about Azamare and its onboard service that we were looking forward to experiencing it for ourselves. We might have been expecting too much.
My wife and I are pretty experienced cruisers. We’ve been on Viking Ocean and River, Celebrity, Princess, Royal Caribean, and Virgin. We appreciate the small ship experience on Viking and Azamara more than ...
Azamara Cruise:
Ship :
The ship was small and not overcrowded, which was nice as it allowed for personal attention and no long queues.
Staterooms were good, and Deck 5 was pleasant as well.
However, the ship is still quite old and could benefit from renovation.
Deck 9, including the pool area and Windows Cafe (main buffet restaurant), does not meet the luxury/upper standards.
The ...