Azamara Italy Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 191 Azamara Italy Cruise Reviews

Shaky start, strong finish.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

P.O.S.H
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Second time on this ship, first time post covid and hopes were high. I think it is important to differentiate between brands and definitions of ‘luxury small ship cruising’ before offering a fair review. Azamara offers small ship all-inclusive cruising in a boutique setting. This is NOT 6 star (hate that phrase anyway). If you are looking for the above with an all-suite, all-butler style ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Deeply disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

Belle Dame
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Friends had been with Azamara on a number of occasions. We have been on many cruise ships, but were encouraged by the good reviews. We received no information about the cruise in anyway whatsoever until about 2 days before. Had to ring repeatedly. Very sad to hear Azamazing would not be taking place. It was one of the reasons we chose the cruise. We had 2 days in Rome hotel which was lovely, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

As other reviewer said, dreadful start but got better!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

Cruise2Cathy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As embarkation goes, it has to be the worst in all my years cruising. There were only 550 odd of us but it over 2 hours in makeshift tents, fighting for seats, coffee and biscuits ran out and after we got on and did the mandatory safety briefing - the buffet had closed. We’d set off from Gatwick before 7.00am so we were tired, hungry and thirsty - NOT a good first impression of Azamara ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful itinerary, excellent crew, all round enjoyable

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Quest

stanjs
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

While we have been to Italy before, this itinerary provided stops at places we had not previously visited such as Capri, Amalfi, Syracuse, Messina and Montengro. The crew could not have provided a better experience. From our room steward Gedy to the restaurant team that provided us with a plate of fresh sushi each evening in Windows before heading to the dining room. All special requests ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Disappointed

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

lwoodwoman
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We went on an Azamara cruise of the Mediterranean before Covid and really enjoyed it. However, we were very disappointed in the food on this cruise with the exception of the desserts - they were great! We fought with Azamara throughout the cruise trying to get credit for our full onboard credit. They did get it fixed in the end, but it was a major hassle. The entertainment was worse than ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Great Cruise with Significant Concerns

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Onward

jegoodman
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

I was a solo passenger (Discoverer Level) on the 9-27 to 10-4 Azamara Onward Rome to Venice with stops in Sorrento, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Sibenik, and Trieste. The Azamara website has had major issues since migrating from the RCI booking system to its own starting in March. There are still issues with the site. I'm happy to report that everything was 100% correct with loyalty benefits, OBC, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Overall excellent cruise with some issues

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

RobertI
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The staff, cuisine and ability for the ship to enter all ports owing to it's size, were truly excellent. The entertainment was a standout especially as regards the external talent. The Azamara troupe was full of xing but not always great individual singing talent. That said...as a troupe they were just fine and the Cruise Directors excellent. Yes the ship is in need of some TLC as it has clearly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Great ports, not so great ship experience

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Onward

Pariskitty1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

While we enjoyed most ports and enjoyed our vacation, we were overall disappointed with how Azamara has changed. The biggest disappointment was with the quality of the food in the main restaurant (Discoveries). We've taken many cruises (and 3 others with Azamara) and can easily say this was the worst food we've experienced on any of them. While we enjoyed the quality of the linens in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Not Living Up to its Promise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Onward

Peter O
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Prior to booking, we heard so many wonderful things about Azamare and its onboard service that we were looking forward to experiencing it for ourselves. We might have been expecting too much. My wife and I are pretty experienced cruisers. We’ve been on Viking Ocean and River, Celebrity, Princess, Royal Caribean, and Virgin. We appreciate the small ship experience on Viking and Azamara more than ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

General it was a nice trip

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Onward

Tripworld23
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Azamara Cruise: Ship : The ship was small and not overcrowded, which was nice as it allowed for personal attention and no long queues. Staterooms were good, and Deck 5 was pleasant as well. However, the ship is still quite old and could benefit from renovation. Deck 9, including the pool area and Windows Cafe (main buffet restaurant), does not meet the luxury/upper standards. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Italy Cruise Reviews for Azamara Ships
Azamara Quest Italy Cruise Reviews
