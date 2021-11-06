I chose this cruise for its North African itinerary which was changed at the last moment, when Morocco closed its ports to cruise ships. This was probably the biggest factor in my disappointment. I also had very high expectations for this cruise line, based on reviews. However, I found the food in the main dining room to be a real letdown (especially the bread, desserts, and ice cream). The ...
This was our 2nd trip on the Quest -- both during COVID.
We travelled in late October from Rome to Barcelona. Amazing service during that trip and while the service this time was very good it wasn't as impressive or sharp as in October. Staff seemed so eager back in October and have since dulled a bit in enthusiasm but they're still fantastic.
Food (and entertainment) we found to be the ...
Pre-cruise we spent an enjoyable evening dining and walking around the Lincoln Road Mall, and afterward driving around the South Beach area observing the nightlife. We had done neither of those activities before.
Given the required testing added a significant layer to the process, boarding the Azamara Quest was straightforward and smooth.
Azamara Quest: The ship is in good shape, needs ...
This is our third cruise on the Quest. It is quite worrying taking your Covid test before being allowed to board - luckily from arrival to being on the ship took 35 minutes and went very smoothly.
It was so nice to be back on board after 3 years. As usual all the staff were very friendly and efficient and make the whole cruise experience very special. We were cruising the Caribbean for the next ...
Overall 5/5. We did not expect the Canary Islands itinerary to be the most interesting, as we have stayed on most of the islands before, but it was just great to be travelling again and we enjoyed it more than we expected to. Our first cruise with Azamara and one of our favourite ships to date. It was our 26th cruise. We considered staying onboard for the next leg of the cruise, but it was doing ...
We choose this cruise because our country (the Netherlands) were in lockdown and the Canary Island not. And because we had heard that Azamara has a high standard of cruising. And indeed they have. We were pampered all the way with an excellent service, very good food, a cozy atmosphere and easy contacts with fellow passengers.
We were lucky to have only 231 passengers on board (instead of the ...
First, the Captain and crew were very good. The Captain regularly and calmly kept the passengers up to date on the number of COVID cases (both passenger and crew), and every officer and crew member we encountered during the voyage was very nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. Service both in making up our room, to the pool deck, and dining room was very good and at times exceptional (a term we ...
We took this 13 night trip because we received a cruise credit from a past cruise. Cruising the islands was not our top pick, but we needed to book a trip within a window of time Azamara gave us. It was a good time to get out of the house after being home during the covid outbreak. The ship departed Miami Dec 10 for 13 nights. Although we were told weeks in advance that Azamara capped the number ...
We were so delighted to be back on Azamara Quest and get to see and talk with the wonderful staff and crew that we had missed during the COVID shut down. It was not the ports that we were interested in, it was being back on Azamara. We love traveling and Azamara is the very best way to travel!!!
Dining: There are several dining options, and all are excellent.
Entertainment: Guest ...
We were a little hesitant about getting aboard a cruise ship again. The crew and staff of Azamara were excellent, we very quickly realised that we were safer on this ship than being at home. The testing at embarkation was swift and very well organised and we were soon given the clearance to board the ship. A small group of us were shown the emergency drill, then onward to our cabin. The ...