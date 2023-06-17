Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

We have cruised about 300 days with many other cruise lines and this was our first cruise with Azamara. We found the staff to be the nicest and most helpful of all the cruise lines we have been with. I have a mobility scooter and they were extremely helpful when I had difficulty getting around. The ship is older and not too accessible. There were high ledges and doors to open that could not ...