Azamara Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Shizuoka park
Kobe steak dinner
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
214 reviews

1-10 of 214 Azamara Caribbean Cruise Reviews

A Very Good Cruise to Mark our Return to Traveling

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
cruisefam38
10+ Cruises

Pre-cruise we spent an enjoyable evening dining and walking around the Lincoln Road Mall, and afterward driving around the South Beach area observing the nightlife. We had done neither of those activities before. Given the required testing added a significant layer to the process, boarding the Azamara Quest was straightforward and smooth. Azamara Quest: The ship is in good shape, needs ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Low number of guests but a great cruise

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
tillytara
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our third cruise on the Quest. It is quite worrying taking your Covid test before being allowed to board - luckily from arrival to being on the ship took 35 minutes and went very smoothly. It was so nice to be back on board after 3 years. As usual all the staff were very friendly and efficient and make the whole cruise experience very special. We were cruising the Caribbean for the next ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Terrible Dining Room, Great Ship and Crew

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
DThomas96
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First, the Captain and crew were very good. The Captain regularly and calmly kept the passengers up to date on the number of COVID cases (both passenger and crew), and every officer and crew member we encountered during the voyage was very nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. Service both in making up our room, to the pool deck, and dining room was very good and at times exceptional (a term we ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Nice trip to the islands

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
danInNJ
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We took this 13 night trip because we received a cruise credit from a past cruise. Cruising the islands was not our top pick, but we needed to book a trip within a window of time Azamara gave us. It was a good time to get out of the house after being home during the covid outbreak. The ship departed Miami Dec 10 for 13 nights. Although we were told weeks in advance that Azamara capped the number ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

An Azamazing Cruise

Review for Azamara Quest to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Ayr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were so delighted to be back on Azamara Quest and get to see and talk with the wonderful staff and crew that we had missed during the COVID shut down. It was not the ports that we were interested in, it was being back on Azamara. We love traveling and Azamara is the very best way to travel!!! Dining: There are several dining options, and all are excellent. Entertainment: Guest ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Disappointed

Review for Azamara Journey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
carolinaboy1972
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a 5 day cruise from San Juan. We wanted to try another 5 ½ star ship. We had to turn in our rental car at 9 so we got to the ship early. It was not docked in old San Juan but at the other port. We were able to carry our luggage onto the ship enabling us to board very early. They took our luggage to our cabin freeing us up to eat lunch and explore. This was one of the most beautiful ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

ABCs (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao) in a Club Continental Suite

Review for Azamara Journey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
LoveAllInclusive
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've had the ABC (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao) islands on our radar for quite some time but just never found the right cruise to take. Azamara altered their Fall 2019 itineraries earlier this year after cruises were banned from Cuba, and one of those new itineraries visited the ABCs. The cruise was a late addition to the schedule and I presume wasn't very popular as prices kept dropping. In ...
Sail Date: December 2019

I have been converted to Azamara!

Review for Azamara Journey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
loveandcruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I would say this is one of the best cruises I've been on, if not THE best. Some background. I traveled with my husband. We have been on about 37 cruises each and this was our first Azamara cruise. We have sailed on Norwegian, Carnival, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Holland America. At first, I had concerns about going on a ship this size, having recent been on the gargantuan Allure of the ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you LoveandCruises for the 5-star review! So glad you loved your first cruise with Azamara. I especially love your last pp..."In summary, I have to say that it would be difficult for...

Sail Date: November 2019

Five star cruising still exists!

Review for Azamara Journey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
StartrainDD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Azamara Journey 11-30-19 We booked the Azamara Journey 12 days before embarkation as our planned Galapagos adventure on the Celebrity Xpedition was canceled by the cruise line. This back to back cruise, the “9-Night Caribbean Highlights Voyage” followed by the “7-Night Caribbean Breezes Voyage” was available at a terrific price and with nice booking incentives. As we had always wanted to try ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

A Great cruise with Exceptional Service

Review for Azamara Journey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
CLCruzer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

SUMMARY: It is very easy to recommend Azamara as their exceptionally attentive service will make any cruise a very pleasant experience. Their prices may be higher than RCCL, Celebrity, or Princess but the extra cost will be forgotten once you've enjoyed their exceptional service. People may ask how Azamara compares to Oceania. While both are Premium “Smaller Ship” Cruise lines, our choice ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

