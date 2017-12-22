  • Newsletter
Azamara Bahamas Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 10 Azamara Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Not pleased with the performance of staff.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Azamara Onward

CruiseReviewer96
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Another great sailing on Azamara

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

jgnova
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

You can see photos, including those of excursions, ports, the ship, and our cabin, along with scans of the daily schedules and many menus from this cruise and our other sailings, by following the link on our Cruise Critic profile page: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/profile/35108-jgnova/ As an IT manager at a university, the only time I can really make a clean break from work is over the ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Not a "Luxury Ship" but it was a fair prize for what it offered.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

Pbchman
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We always cruise over the Holidays and out of approx. 30 cruises taken so far, this was our 3rd Azamara Cruise and first on the supposedly all "new" Azamara Onward. The Good: Mostly very friendly staff and crew. Good Housekeeping and our Cabin Attendant (Jonel) was excellent! Food & presentation good. The Captain and Executive Chef, F&B Managers and Supervisors very visible. ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

First time AZAMARA - mixed balance

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

Abtmann
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was our first cruise with AZAMARA ("Onward") and this is our overall impression: Positive: The "Onward" is fully renovated and in a good condition. In all areas the whole staff makes a fantastic job - professional, exceptionally prudent and friendly without exception (Our waiter BLAISE in the "Spirit" bar made the best job ever). Very good to excellent food. Quality of the ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Not up to expectations

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

BluePeril
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We loved our 2019 Journey cruise so we were looking forward to a similar experience. Check in in Miami was flawless. Our balcony cabin was cramped, as we expected from earlier cruise. The big disappointment was the balcony. Very uncomfortable stark gray plastic chairs (knife edge style arms!) with a gray dining height table. We called it the interrogation cell with a view and ended up not spending ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Fantastic

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Quest

KimboRob
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just returned from a 2 week Christmas and New Year sailing in Caribbean on Azamara Quest. Wow, what can I say. Absolutely fantastic. We stayed 2 nights in Miami before sailing. Not overly impressed with South Beach, over-rated and very over priced, but did enjoy our time in Miami in general. Loved watching the famous Miami sunrise from the Beach and did the open top bus tours which was great ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Wonderful way to spend the holidays!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Quest

rickip
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a fairly last minute decision to get away for Christmas/New Years, since we would have no family around this year. One major reason for choosing Azamara was based on our past 9 experiences with them - the exceedingly friendly crew, officers and staff who make it like a home away from home! Everything was as wonderful as we remembered and the festivities onboard exceeded our ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Wonderful holiday voyage

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Quest

catgirl398
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this about 2 years in advance. Love the small ships and the caring service. I did miss the parade of flags by the crew which was demonstrated the year before and I thought very special. This must be a Captain Jose thing. Captain Carl was great imparting information about weather and navigation issues. The holiday decorations were festive without taking over the ship. Loved the ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for the review catgirl398! We look forward to welcoming you aboard again soon!...

Sail Date: December 2017

Trip to Eastern Caribbean

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Quest

nutknacker
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were supposed to go to St. Bart’s but shortly before departure we were notified they weren’t going there. Big disappointment! Another weak point of cruise was stop at Coco Cay. Ugly island, under construction. Way for cruise line to save money. Total waste. Should be skipped. Another weak point was stop at Terre de Haut, Guadeloupe when we thought we were going to main island of Guadeloupe. ...
Sail Date: December 2017

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

A Cruise to Make You Wonder

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Azamara Quest

slp123
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Background Information I book this first sailing of the Azamara Quest for one purpose only, to see if I have been smart in choosing to book a two week cruise on it through SE Asia in Jan. 2009. So let me start out by saying I really had no interest in where this cruise was heading and in fact never got off the ship in the Bahamas. Also I flew into Miami the day of the cruise, and friends met me ...
Sail Date: October 2007

