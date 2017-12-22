Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
You can see photos, including those of excursions, ports, the ship, and our cabin, along with scans of the daily schedules and many menus from this cruise and our other sailings, by following the link on our Cruise Critic profile page: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/profile/35108-jgnova/
As an IT manager at a university, the only time I can really make a clean break from work is over the ...
We always cruise over the Holidays and out of approx. 30 cruises taken so far, this was our 3rd Azamara Cruise and first on the supposedly all "new" Azamara Onward.
The Good:
Mostly very friendly staff and crew. Good Housekeeping and our Cabin Attendant (Jonel) was excellent!
Food & presentation good. The Captain and Executive Chef, F&B Managers and Supervisors very visible. ...
It was our first cruise with AZAMARA ("Onward") and this is our overall impression:
Positive:
The "Onward" is fully renovated and in a good condition.
In all areas the whole staff makes a fantastic job - professional, exceptionally prudent and friendly without exception
(Our waiter BLAISE in the "Spirit" bar made the best job ever).
Very good to excellent food.
Quality of the ...
We loved our 2019 Journey cruise so we were looking forward to a similar experience. Check in in Miami was flawless. Our balcony cabin was cramped, as we expected from earlier cruise. The big disappointment was the balcony. Very uncomfortable stark gray plastic chairs (knife edge style arms!) with a gray dining height table. We called it the interrogation cell with a view and ended up not spending ...
Just returned from a 2 week Christmas and New Year sailing in Caribbean on Azamara Quest. Wow, what can I say. Absolutely fantastic.
We stayed 2 nights in Miami before sailing. Not overly impressed with South Beach, over-rated and very over priced, but did enjoy our time in Miami in general. Loved watching the famous Miami sunrise from the Beach and did the open top bus tours which was great ...
This was a fairly last minute decision to get away for Christmas/New Years, since we would have no family around this year. One major reason for choosing Azamara was based on our past 9 experiences with them - the exceedingly friendly crew, officers and staff who make it like a home away from home! Everything was as wonderful as we remembered and the festivities onboard exceeded our ...
We booked this about 2 years in advance. Love the small ships and the caring service. I did miss the parade of flags by the crew which was demonstrated the year before and I thought very special. This must be a Captain Jose thing. Captain Carl was great imparting information about weather and navigation issues.
The holiday decorations were festive without taking over the ship.
Loved the ...
We were supposed to go to St. Bart’s but shortly before departure we were notified they weren’t going there. Big disappointment! Another weak point of cruise was stop at Coco Cay. Ugly island, under construction. Way for cruise line to save money. Total waste. Should be skipped. Another weak point was stop at Terre de Haut, Guadeloupe when we thought we were going to main island of Guadeloupe. ...
Background Information
I book this first sailing of the Azamara Quest for one purpose only, to see if I have been smart in choosing to book a two week cruise on it through SE Asia in Jan. 2009. So let me start out by saying I really had no interest in where this cruise was heading and in fact never got off the ship in the Bahamas. Also I flew into Miami the day of the cruise, and friends met me ...