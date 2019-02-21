Travelled from New York to have an intensive New Zealand cruise and to experience what some would call the 8th wonder of the world in cruising Milford Sound. Instead azamarra decided to save money and not follow the New Zealand regulations which were issued on Oct 2022 -3 months before the sailing date- to get its ship hull properly inspected and cleaned. They knew in advance that their failure ...
Food was also above average in both Windows and Discoveries. I was unsure that Aqualina/Prime C was worth the extra money. We did splurge on the Valentine's Dinner in Aqualina, and that was incredible. I loved our waiters (Philbert and Yolana) in Discoveries.
Entertainment was fun. Loved Jessie on the saxophone but sad to hear she was a one sailing fill in. Azamara Evening with the ...
Background: 3 61-67 year olds, well travelled plenty of cruises under our belts with RCL, Celebrity, Azamara (10 years ago) and Oceania. 2 carnivores and 1 vegetarian.
Picked the cruise mainly for the ports of call and visiting Tasmania overnight.
Booked flights on Singapore/Air New Zealand, good service, food a mix of good and bad, plenty of leg room.
Stayed at the Quest Apartments, ...
This was our 4th Azamara cruise and our third on the Journey. In the past, we liked Azamara because of the small size of the boat, food and service. With 690 passengers, you never feel like you're being herded around. You will get to know a lot of our fellow passengers. Most, like us, are in their 60s and 70s and seasoned travelers.
But, our tastes have changed. The veranda cabins are ...
We chose this cruise because we were interested in seeing the South Pacific and New Zealand and the package deal we got included airfare, unlimited internet and trip insurance (important, as my husband and I are in our mid-60s). We missed our flight and the ship's sailing from Tahiti, so had to board in Bora Bora, the second port on the itinerary. Checking in was fast and efficient - everything ...
We are experienced cruisers and have tried a number of different cruise lines over many years. Overall, we enjoyed this cruise despite the disappointment of missing Raratonga due to the poor weather and conditions too dangerous to permit safe tendering. But the food was a huge disappointment and on the basis of that alone I do not expect we will ever choose Azamara again.
At the outset we ...
Itinerary is what counts and long port stays as well as Quest being a ship we sailed on previously. We love overnights in port so we have longer time in port. We use our ship as a hotel. We don't really care about casinos, shopping or entertainment on board. I want a lovely cabin, great bed and nice common areas. Having said that, the Quest is in need of an overhaul. I was shocked at the ...
One of the reasons on deciding to do this cruise starting in Auckland was to meet up with a relative who emigrated to New Zealand back in the 70s. Mission accomplished! On the itinerary, there were several ports in Eastern Australia which we had not previously visited and by sailing back-to-back it afforded us the opportunity to explore ports within Indonesia, and revisit Singapore.
Despite ...
We booked a back to back cruise on the Quest after enjoying a great cruise with Azamara from Singapore to Mumbai 2 years ago. We departed from Auckland on the 21.2.19 in a Club Ocean suite 7005. We were really impressed with the ground staff at the terminal who were very helpful and were able to board the ship quickly. Our room was ready with a welcome bottle of Fizz. Once again it was ...
We chose Azamara and this itinerary based on the recommendation of friends who did it a couple of years. ago.
We too weren't notified of the change of embarkation point, but noticed the ship in the "wrong port" the night before from the roof top bar of our hotel.
Sailing on smaller ships is a great experience. More attention from crew and an altogether sense of community familiarity that ...