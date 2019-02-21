  • Newsletter
Azamara Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
36 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 36 Azamara Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Misleading itinerary

Review for Azamara Quest to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MSpane
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Travelled from New York to have an intensive New Zealand cruise and to experience what some would call the 8th wonder of the world in cruising Milford Sound. Instead azamarra decided to save money and not follow the New Zealand regulations which were issued on Oct 2022 -3 months before the sailing date- to get its ship hull properly inspected and cleaned. They knew in advance that their failure ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Mostly good, some sad, and some ugly

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
flyingron
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Food was also above average in both Windows and Discoveries. I was unsure that Aqualina/Prime C was worth the extra money. We did splurge on the Valentine's Dinner in Aqualina, and that was incredible. I loved our waiters (Philbert and Yolana) in Discoveries. Entertainment was fun. Loved Jessie on the saxophone but sad to hear she was a one sailing fill in. Azamara Evening with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Pumpkin, pasta and more pumpkin!

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
veggieonboard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Background: 3 61-67 year olds, well travelled plenty of cruises under our belts with RCL, Celebrity, Azamara (10 years ago) and Oceania. 2 carnivores and 1 vegetarian. Picked the cruise mainly for the ports of call and visiting Tasmania overnight. Booked flights on Singapore/Air New Zealand, good service, food a mix of good and bad, plenty of leg room. Stayed at the Quest Apartments, ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

I am sorry you were so disappointed in the food, veggieonboard. And sorry you will not sail again with us. If you change your mind, we will be here waiting for you....

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Good boat, great cruise

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JohnnyBumpo
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 4th Azamara cruise and our third on the Journey. In the past, we liked Azamara because of the small size of the boat, food and service. With 690 passengers, you never feel like you're being herded around. You will get to know a lot of our fellow passengers. Most, like us, are in their 60s and 70s and seasoned travelers. But, our tastes have changed. The veranda cabins are ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you JohnnyBumpo for the cruise review. We appreciate it, and your loyalty to Azamara. One tiny correction...our buffet restaurant is called Windows (not Waves.) We hope to welcome you...

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Lovely, comfortable ship, excellent service and wonderful ports

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
BetsyT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we were interested in seeing the South Pacific and New Zealand and the package deal we got included airfare, unlimited internet and trip insurance (important, as my husband and I are in our mid-60s). We missed our flight and the ship's sailing from Tahiti, so had to board in Bora Bora, the second port on the itinerary. Checking in was fast and efficient - everything ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you BetsyT for the 5-star review. We are very happy you enjoyed your first cruise with us, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon!...

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

An enjoyable cruise marred by the disappointing food

Review for Azamara Journey to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Captain Povey
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers and have tried a number of different cruise lines over many years. Overall, we enjoyed this cruise despite the disappointment of missing Raratonga due to the poor weather and conditions too dangerous to permit safe tendering. But the food was a huge disappointment and on the basis of that alone I do not expect we will ever choose Azamara again. At the outset we ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

New Zealand Intensive and Eastern Australia on B2B

Review for Azamara Quest to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
dive4pam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Itinerary is what counts and long port stays as well as Quest being a ship we sailed on previously. We love overnights in port so we have longer time in port. We use our ship as a hotel. We don't really care about casinos, shopping or entertainment on board. I want a lovely cabin, great bed and nice common areas. Having said that, the Quest is in need of an overhaul. I was shocked at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

B2B Auckland to Singapore

Review for Azamara Quest to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Durmandurman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

One of the reasons on deciding to do this cruise starting in Auckland was to meet up with a relative who emigrated to New Zealand back in the 70s. Mission accomplished! On the itinerary, there were several ports in Eastern Australia which we had not previously visited and by sailing back-to-back it afforded us the opportunity to explore ports within Indonesia, and revisit Singapore. Despite ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Another great trip

Review for Azamara Quest to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
tillytara
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked a back to back cruise on the Quest after enjoying a great cruise with Azamara from Singapore to Mumbai 2 years ago. We departed from Auckland on the 21.2.19 in a Club Ocean suite 7005. We were really impressed with the ground staff at the terminal who were very helpful and were able to board the ship quickly. Our room was ready with a welcome bottle of Fizz. Once again it was ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Hi Tillytara, thank you for the lovely 5-star review of the Azamara Quest. That's interesting about your acupressure session. We look forward to welcoming you and your husband back aboard...

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Club Ocean Suite

First time on Azamara, probably not the last.

Review for Azamara Quest to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
stanjs
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Azamara and this itinerary based on the recommendation of friends who did it a couple of years. ago. We too weren't notified of the change of embarkation point, but noticed the ship in the "wrong port" the night before from the roof top bar of our hotel. Sailing on smaller ships is a great experience. More attention from crew and an altogether sense of community familiarity that ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

