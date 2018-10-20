  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Azamara Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Shizuoka park
Kobe steak dinner
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
148 reviews

1-10 of 148 Azamara Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Up to Azamara standard by this cruise

Review for Azamara Onward to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
fdsorrels
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Apparently the first couple of cruises were pretty rocky according to reviews (and the Captain's public comments) but by our sailing the problems seemed to have been ironed out. Our wheelchair cabin was clean and newly-furnished including a well-designed shower. Service as usual was friendly, attentive and responsive. Food in both main dining room and specialty venues left nothing to complain ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent experience with Azamara

Review for Azamara Journey to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
holiday12
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were a little hesitant about getting aboard a cruise ship again. The crew and staff of Azamara were excellent, we very quickly realised that we were safer on this ship than being at home. The testing at embarkation was swift and very well organised and we were soon given the clearance to board the ship. A small group of us were shown the emergency drill, then onward to our cabin. The ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Azamara is back and even better!

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
uktog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having had many cruises on Azamara, most great a few not 100% we planned our return to the high seas post lockdown to be on Azamara. We went with varying expectations - could it be as good as before, might it be less good or could we strike lucky? After all not only had we been seeing the Azamara vessels laid up every time we shopped in a Glasgow shopping centre and worried about them, the ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Great itinerary

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Greece

User Avatar
jag33437
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went from Athens to Cyprus, then Israel for 5 days (2 ports), then Crete and back to Athens. We stayed at the Electra Palace. Very good location, good shopping and restaurant near by. We also ate at the hotel. Breakfasts were excellent. Dinner on the 7th floor with the Acropolis overlook us. spectacular. We had an N2 cabin, port side near the aft elevators. The cabin was one of the best we ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

High end price, low end cruise

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Billtudor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have been on dozens of cruises on almost all the major lines. This company is part of the Royal Caribbean/Celebrity family of companies. The cost of Azamara is at least double of Celebrity for the same size of room and three times the cost of Royal Caribbean. They are using cost to imitate a high end cruise line, sorry Azamara, you’re a long way from being a top tier line. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Great experience

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Captain Tony
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Boarding in Athens was quick and efficient. Ship is very clean and easy to get around We departed Athens facing some high winds and the ship rocked quite a bit on our first night. Food was good but service was better with the wait staff making sure your glass of wine was always filled. No need to purchase the ultimate drink or wine package as the choices for completely beverages are fine. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

In Pursuit of Excellence!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
stitcherquilter4
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

10-Night Israel Intensive Voyage and 7-Night Adriatic Pursuit Voyage This was our first time of the Pursuit after several trips on both the Journey and Quest, and our first back-to-back, but definitely not our last. The Israel Intensive voyage gave us overnight stays in both Haifa and Jerusalem. Lots of time to explore this historic area. The second part of the cruise gave us an ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

One of the best Cruise experiences we have had

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
fisherba
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because we love Azamara cruises. The ships are good, The crew is very nice and treats guests very well. The ships only hold 700 or so guests so you get to know people easily and there are few children on board. Azamara seems to plan cruises that are designed to give to gust a very large exposure to the port cities of the countries they visit. The shore excursions are ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Plus Stateroom

Azamara Pursuit meets expectations

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
LasseNorway
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did our first cruise with Azamara Club Cruises with Azamara Journey from Sydney to Signapore (18 days) in March this year (2018) and was very satisfied with ship, itinieries, food, service and ambiance on board. When we found a good deal on the newly refurbished Azamara Pursuit we booked this cruise from Athen to Rome. We were exicited and a bit anxious in advance as some reviews have been ...
Sail Date: October 2018

A new Pursuit

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Belfastman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having completed many cruise on Azamara Quest I was eager to experience the newest addition to the brand. Embarkation was very efficient although we had to first get luggage tags for our bags as Azamara do not send any in advance. It was interesting to note that you do not have to complete a health declaration anymore. Ship: Overall there was a new feeling to the ship with some differences ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you belfastman for the lovely cruise review. We appreciate that you took the time to do this. And thank you for your loyalty to Azamara Club Cruises!...

Sail Date: October 2018

