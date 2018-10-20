Apparently the first couple of cruises were pretty rocky according to reviews (and the Captain's public comments) but by our sailing the problems seemed to have been ironed out. Our wheelchair cabin was clean and newly-furnished including a well-designed shower. Service as usual was friendly, attentive and responsive. Food in both main dining room and specialty venues left nothing to complain ...
We were a little hesitant about getting aboard a cruise ship again. The crew and staff of Azamara were excellent, we very quickly realised that we were safer on this ship than being at home. The testing at embarkation was swift and very well organised and we were soon given the clearance to board the ship. A small group of us were shown the emergency drill, then onward to our cabin. The ...
Having had many cruises on Azamara, most great a few not 100% we planned our return to the high seas post lockdown to be on Azamara. We went with varying expectations - could it be as good as before, might it be less good or could we strike lucky? After all not only had we been seeing the Azamara vessels laid up every time we shopped in a Glasgow shopping centre and worried about them, the ...
We went from Athens to Cyprus, then Israel for 5 days (2 ports), then Crete and back to Athens. We stayed at the Electra Palace. Very good location, good shopping and restaurant near by. We also ate at the hotel. Breakfasts were excellent. Dinner on the 7th floor with the Acropolis overlook us. spectacular.
We had an N2 cabin, port side near the aft elevators. The cabin was one of the best we ...
My wife and I have been on dozens of cruises on almost all the major lines. This company is part of the Royal Caribbean/Celebrity family of companies. The cost of Azamara is at least double of Celebrity for the same size of room and three times the cost of Royal Caribbean. They are using cost to imitate a high end cruise line, sorry Azamara, you’re a long way from being a top tier line. ...
Boarding in Athens was quick and efficient. Ship is very clean and easy to get around
We departed Athens facing some high winds and the ship rocked quite a bit on our first night.
Food was good but service was better with the wait staff making sure your glass of wine was always filled. No need to purchase the ultimate drink or wine package as the choices for completely beverages are fine. ...
10-Night Israel Intensive Voyage and 7-Night Adriatic Pursuit Voyage
This was our first time of the Pursuit after several trips on both the Journey and Quest, and our first back-to-back, but definitely not our last. The Israel Intensive voyage gave us overnight stays in both Haifa and Jerusalem. Lots of time to explore this historic area.
The second part of the cruise gave us an ...
We chose this cruise because we love Azamara cruises. The ships are good, The crew is very nice and treats guests very well. The ships only hold 700 or so guests so you get to know people easily and there are few children on board. Azamara seems to plan cruises that are designed to give to gust a very large exposure to the port cities of the countries they visit. The shore excursions are ...
We did our first cruise with Azamara Club Cruises with Azamara Journey from Sydney to Signapore (18 days) in March this year (2018) and was very satisfied with ship, itinieries, food, service and ambiance on board.
When we found a good deal on the newly refurbished Azamara Pursuit we booked this cruise from Athen to Rome. We were exicited and a bit anxious in advance as some reviews have been ...
Having completed many cruise on Azamara Quest I was eager to experience the newest addition to the brand.
Embarkation was very efficient although we had to first get luggage tags for our bags as Azamara do not send any in advance. It was interesting to note that you do not have to complete a health declaration anymore.
Ship: Overall there was a new feeling to the ship with some differences ...