Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

We were on the same cruise as the previous review and agree completely. But we continued on to Taiwan and the Philippines. One morning they cancelled the White Nite because of impending weather. However, we went on a "3 Beach" excursion. It lasted all day - the first beach was almost TWO hours from the ship on a wooden boat with very hard wooden seats. About 45 minutes at this beach and maybe ...