Azamara Asia Cruise Reviews

Daily cappuchino from Mosaic. Thanks Milton!
Arabic Chefs Table Course 7- Muscat soaked Apricots-Vanilla honey yogurt mousse- Apricot jelly-Pistachio gelato-allspice marshmallow and cacao meringue
Rainbow leaving Nassau
Sunset from the track on the last day
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
247 reviews

1-10 of 247 Azamara Asia Cruise Reviews

First-time Azamara cruise--excellent but not stellar

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
enriched
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We like small ships and have been on Windstar frequently. Windstar passengers kept recommending Azamara to us, so we decided on this itinerary as a good tryout for another smaller-ship line. Overall, we thought the cruise was excellent and very comparable to Windstar, with some differences. Some thoughts on specifics: Vibe: Although bigger than Windstar (400 passengers this cruise out of a ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Definitely has gone down in quality since we last cruises with them .

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
bowlsie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had used Azamara before and we liked the look of the Myanmar itinerary. We stayed in Singapore for 2 nights before boarding the ship. The embarcation procedure was diabolical. This took ages to be processed with long queues. This was not a great start, especially when compared to other small cruise ships. Azamara advertise themselves as a Luxury Small Cruise Ship line. It is anything ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Great cruise line; Interesting ports of call

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
2bears
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary was the main driver for selecting this cruise. Myanmar has been on my bucket list for a while. Going there as part of a cruise was an easy way to get a peek at the country. Three days in port with Azamara allowed for a more in depth visit. Azamara has always been our favourite cruise line. The smaller ships allow for closer access to ports and a higher staff to guest ratio. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Old ship, good service, poor shore excursions

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
guenter.friedl
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Although it is an 39 year old ship we had a great time on board. We booked a club continent suite and the stateroom was spacious enough for two adults. Staff is very attentive and friendly. Food is, compared to Aida or MSC cruises, above standard. Entertainment is of course a little bit limited due to the size of he ship but we don’t need a rollercoaster nor a ice skating range. Two very good ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Not at all like other Azamara cruises - Hong Kong to Singapore

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
Nitrodog
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise based on the itinerary as well as our good impressions of the Azamara brand from previous cruises. Clearly Azamara is no longer equal to it's number one competitor Oceania. Although the itinerary was excellent and we greatly enjoyed each and every port immensely, the direction Azamara executives are taking is not to our liking. The embarkation process was smooth and ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Sadly ... standards have dropped

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
TonyYeo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation at the rather small Harbors City Terminal in Hongkong was very efficient. (We stayed at the Marco Polo Hotel annex to the pier and the hotel's porters were kind enough to wheel our luggage all the way to the cruise terminal luggage drop-off point.) The ship looks like it needs a new coat of paint. Our cabin was in acceptable order and condition. The bad before the good ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Hong Kong - Vietnam - Thailand - Singapore Azamara Quest

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
hubofhockey
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Azamara and we chose it because smaller ships can dock right in Saigon (two days) and Bangkok (three days) and because of Azamara's reputation as a destination immersion cruise line. We had never been to Asia before (well some consider Israel to be in Asia, but more "middle east"). We have cruised on my mass market lines including Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, and ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you HubofHockey for the 5-star review of your first Azamara cruise! We are glad you loved it, and that you'll be back with us in 2021. p.s. I enjoy your regular posts on our AZ CC...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

First time on Azamara

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
cadgiebin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Azamara as we wanted to try a smaller ship experience. Small it most definitely was with a bathroom you could hardly turn around in. I can’t begin to imagine how a large person would manage. The swimming pool was the size of a bathtub so if you enjoy a proper holiday swim forget it! The passengers were from all parts of the world & it was interesting to meet a huge cross section ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Disappointing Ship

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
Supersuds
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary, Hong Kong Taiwan, and the Philippines and secondly the Azamara Quest was recommended by a friend. We were looking forward to a small ship, but were surprised by the small cabin, plastic shower curtain with small shower, two seater strange shape seat that could only sit one person, huge balcony table for size of balcony. Cabin staff brilliant no problems, ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Philippines & China Cruise

Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

User Avatar
foodpolice
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 3rd & certainly NOT the last cruise with Azamara, as we enjoy the small ship environment. We were concerned about getting to the Ocean Terminal because of the protest in Hong Kong, but fortunately that did not materialize. As such, we were able to take the Airport Express MTR from the airport to the Kowloon MTR station, where we caught a free shuttle bus to the Marco Polo Hotel, ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

