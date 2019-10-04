Review for Azamara Quest to Asia

This was our 3rd & certainly NOT the last cruise with Azamara, as we enjoy the small ship environment. We were concerned about getting to the Ocean Terminal because of the protest in Hong Kong, but fortunately that did not materialize. As such, we were able to take the Airport Express MTR from the airport to the Kowloon MTR station, where we caught a free shuttle bus to the Marco Polo Hotel, ...