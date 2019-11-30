  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Avalon Waterways Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Lounge and forward deck.
Aft deck.
Lounge
Stairs to sky deck.
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
218 reviews

1-10 of 218 Avalon Waterways Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Almost Back to Normal

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
coyboy1971
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Rhine for the opportunity to see the castles of the middle Rhine gorge and the Lorelei, and it did not disappoint. That was among the best scenic cruising days I've ever experienced. The ship is spotless and feels new. Many new crew members in the dining room, so service was a bit slow and uneven, but this is to be expected as rosters are rebuilt. Food ranged from spectacular ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Flowers, art, and fairy tales

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tia Loco
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Belgium and the Netherlands are particularly beautiful in the Spring when daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, muscari, and primroses are in bloom. I went on this cruise primarily to visit public parks, private gardens, commercial bulb fields, and specialty gardens. All of these, particularly the Keukenhof Gardens, were wonderful but there was so much more! Everyday in the ports, I felt as if I were ...
Sail Date: March 2022

First time River Cruisers

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
goodvino808
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My Wife and I wanted to escape the USA with the backside of COVID and have the opportunity to try something totally different. After doing hours and hours of research we landed on a River cruise aboard the Panorama by Avalon. We had through a travel agent booked a week cruise from Amsterdam to Basel CH for 7 nights. First impression was the crew was very welcoming and excited to have us ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Would definitely consider cruising the Danube with Avalon based on our great exp

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
luipers1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their services then and they lived up to our expectations again. The crew was absolutely wonderful. We have a family member with a gluten issue and the dining staff was at her side each night ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MJMorgan3r
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market cruise in December 2019. The ship itself is beautiful. The crew was very professional and nice. We reserve the same cabin category on each cruise so we know what we are getting and ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Avalon is excellent

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
longandfosterjames
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The short cruise & itinerary fit our schedule. We’ve been on 35+ ocean cruises. This was our first river cruise. Very expensive. But it included everything, unlimited bottled water in room, fresh orchid in room, fruit delivery, free excursions at every port, free fleet of bikes to use at every port, hot tub on the top deck, panoramic view sliding glass doors in room, small gymnasium, unlimited ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Extraordinary on the Visionary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Scott 65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our very first cruise and chose it because it was short (time wise) and the boat small (people wise). We would definitely sign up for another cruise as it is a great way to see multiple places that we probably wouldn’t see if traveling by land. Regarding this cruise in particular, Basel, Colmar, Strasbourg, Heidelberg & Speyer were absolutely beautiful! We are considering a Danube cruise ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful Trip, Made Better with a Few of Our Own Deviations from the Itinerary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annebar1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great time on our brief cruise of the Rhine for the Christmas in Alsace tour. To save money and time, we booked our own flights and we ended up adding a night before and after the cruise on our own. I'm glad we did because we had the opportunity to tour the Christmas markets of Zurich and Frankfurt as an extra bonus. The Visionary ship was nicely appointed and the crew was very ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

