Avalon Waterways France Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Ivana McGrail
Photo Credit: mikey099
Photo Credit: AKH2023
Photo Credit: shannadsmith
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
371 reviews

1-10 of 371 Avalon Waterways France Cruise Reviews

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Perfect Vacation on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

Perfect Vacatio
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did. We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice. I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport. The boat was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Great Time with a Hardworking Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

CRay8323
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Christmas Markets River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

JulesAG
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We could not fault this cruise from start to finish, from the friendly welcome on arrival to the very last day, the staff were so accommodating. The food was 5* quality, the ship was of an excellent standard, the included excursions were all very interesting and full of information from the tour guides. There were tea and coffee stations with lovely nibbles available 24/7. Our cabin on the Royal ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Our 1st River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Expression

Arizona Budgies
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two seniors from Phoenix in response to a bucket list item - never taken a river cruise before. Arrived 1 night prior to boarding after a frustrating flight experience. On boarding day Tu 10-24 arrived at the dock, met by an Avalon person on the sidewalk to help with luggage, checked it in and left for the Rijksmuseum to await cabin entry at 4pm. Ship parked at Amsterdam Tuesday night. Wed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Romantic Getaway

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Expression

shannadsmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

As we were celebrating our 36th wedding anniversary, we started thinking about taking a trip. We got together with two other couples and as one person did not want to do an ocean cruise, we started researching river cruises. We found that Avalon had great reviews and we decided to take a chance and book the trip. We took two years to plan/pay for our cruise and it was really nice that we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Rhine Cruise - Amsterdam to Basel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Copona
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We had never been on a cruise of any kind before. My husband wasn’t fond of going on a sea cruise so we opted last minute for this river cruise with Avalon, one of the best decisions we’ve made in many years as it turned out! We were impressed with the customer focussed organisation and service provided by Avalon and its members of staff. To achieve such seamlessness indicates that this ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

West bound Danube River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Passion

Paulacbaldwin
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this river cruise one month out for October. Not sure we would even be able to get a room. Our travel agent (Affordable Tours) found us one on the Avalon line. We had room and worried that it was not a good spot, being as it was the first one). It turned out to be a great location. Next to the main lobby and restaurants. He had us go a week later for a great cruise rate. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Amazing Romantic Rhine.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Vista

JoyMBee
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our travel agent suggested Avalon to us. It was our first cruise as we had never had any interest in an ocean cruise. We stayed two nights in Zurich precruise and one night in Amsterdam at the end. We had the pre and post hotel rooms booked through Avalon. Transfers were included except the last one back to the airport in Amsterdam. We were booked at the Raddison Blue at Zurich airport and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Excellence from start to finish

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tapestry II

Paul at EK
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

One of the best features of river cruising is the friendliness of fellow passengers. With mostly American and a few Canadian and Australians we enjoyed some interesting discussions, particularly amongst those who had visited our homeland Scotland. Impressed with the Cruise Director Simona, very confident and professional throughout; leading and involvement with every aspect of the cruise, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

France Cruise Reviews for Avalon Waterways Ships
Avalon Expression France Cruise Reviews
