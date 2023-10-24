  • Newsletter
Avalon Waterways Europe River Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Ivana McGrail
Photo Credit: mikey099
Photo Credit: AKH2023
Photo Credit: shannadsmith
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
688 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 688 Avalon Waterways Europe River Cruise Reviews

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Perfect Vacation on the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Tranquility II

Perfect Vacatio
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I did a lot of research before we chose to sail with Avalon and I am so glad we did. We opted for the 2 days in Lucerne before the cruise and that was a great choice. I can't say enough about how wonderful the entire trip was from beginning to end. Starting with our hotels in Lucerne and Basel to the ease of the airport transfer from the boat in Amsterdam to the airport. The boat was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Disappointment, Bus Rides, and McDonalds

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

forty-two
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

You learn a lot about a cruising company when something doesn't go to plan, and Avalon's poor decisions have prompted us with the final verdict of "0 stars, never again". Our Christmas Market cruise was dramatically altered due to high water conditions on the Danube. Avalon was faced with the same dilemma as other cruise lines, and as you'll read, failed across the board with their ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Great Time with a Hardworking Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

CRay8323
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Christmas Markets River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Imagery II

JulesAG
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We could not fault this cruise from start to finish, from the friendly welcome on arrival to the very last day, the staff were so accommodating. The food was 5* quality, the ship was of an excellent standard, the included excursions were all very interesting and full of information from the tour guides. There were tea and coffee stations with lovely nibbles available 24/7. Our cabin on the Royal ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Magical Christmas Market Cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon View

RoJiRa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had recently heard of a Christmas Market Cruise and was looking forward to such a unique experience. It surpassed anything that I had imagined and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a different type of trip. The Avalon ship was so special; it was beautifully maintained and expertly staffed. My room was immaculate and thoughtfully designed: a lot of storage, a huge bathroom and a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Wonderful experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Envision

20NewCruiser23
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I really wanted to see the infamous Christmas markets-and this trip delivered. Several good markets in Vienna, and Regensburg - beware the Nuremburg market may be too crowded for some- Lots of interesting and informative tours and enjoyable bonus experiences ($add on- Opera night and Schönbrunn Castle - both well worth it). Happy hour daily includes free drinks, and liberal pouring at meal times. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

My dream river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon View

mikey099
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Well right from the tome we arrived at the airport in Munich from the time we departed from Budapest its hospitality at its best. The whole crew of Avolon View was amazing from the cruise director Catorine from the hotel management incharge Thomas and his whole crew especially Ali who is a gem of a person and he should be promoted to guest relationship manager he's really great at what he does ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Our 1st River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Expression

Arizona Budgies
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two seniors from Phoenix in response to a bucket list item - never taken a river cruise before. Arrived 1 night prior to boarding after a frustrating flight experience. On boarding day Tu 10-24 arrived at the dock, met by an Avalon person on the sidewalk to help with luggage, checked it in and left for the Rijksmuseum to await cabin entry at 4pm. Ship parked at Amsterdam Tuesday night. Wed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Passau to Budapest in the fall of '23

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Envision

britgirl61
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to travel the Danube for it's great itinerary and finish with 3 great capitals of their respective countries - ie build up to the best! Weather was spectacular - we were very lucky as this time of year it had predicted a lot of rain which we didn't get thank goodness. This ship is excellent, modern, thoughtful design with great amenities and superb helpful and friendly staff. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Europe River Cruise Reviews for Avalon Waterways Ships
Avalon Impression Europe River Cruise Reviews
