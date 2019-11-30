  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Avalon Waterways Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Lounge and forward deck.
Aft deck.
Lounge
Stairs to sky deck.
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
783 reviews

1-10 of 783 Avalon Waterways Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Highly recommended

Review for Avalon Vista to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BernardU
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a southbound Rhine cruise from Amsterdam to Basel. It was our first river cruise, chosen because it would be a new experience, but also because of the ports of call, which looked very interesting. The ship was great; very clean, cabins roomy, modern and to a high spec., excellent air conditioning. All of the crew/staff that we encountered were very friendly and helpful. The food ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Flowers, art, and fairy tales

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tia Loco
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Belgium and the Netherlands are particularly beautiful in the Spring when daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, muscari, and primroses are in bloom. I went on this cruise primarily to visit public parks, private gardens, commercial bulb fields, and specialty gardens. All of these, particularly the Keukenhof Gardens, were wonderful but there was so much more! Everyday in the ports, I felt as if I were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A relaxing, stress-free way to enjoy the German Christmas Markets

Review for Avalon Imagery II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
VT2019cruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

From the moment we were met at the Prague airport by an Avalon representative who brought us to the hotel to meet our amazing cruise director, then from the moment we boarded our ship, to when the time came to disembark for our return home (again with representatives escorting us to our departure area), we experienced nothing but First Class Service - all the way - by all of the Avalon employees, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

First time cruisers

Review for Avalon Passion to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Virgonz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Had always wanted to see Christmas Markets and seeing them via a cruise sounded idyllic - it was. From the time we boarded to disembarking we were looked after superbly. The Cruise Director (Valentin) was very efficient with a great sense of humor which made everything run very smoothly. All the staff were very friendly and determined to make our trip as enjoyable as possible. The excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MJMorgan3r
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market cruise in December 2019. The ship itself is beautiful. The crew was very professional and nice. We reserve the same cabin category on each cruise so we know what we are getting and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Well organized cruise with a wonderful staff and destinations

Review for Avalon Passion to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AlamoanaAnnie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I had previously been on another river cruise with a different company and wanted to try Avalon Waterways to compare. Avalon far exceeded my expectations and I would highly recommend using them. We enjoyed the ship, our cabin, the food, amazing friendly staff (cruise director Valentin was the best, with his extensive knowledge and wicked humor, as was Melinda our cabin person who went above and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

EXCELLENT!

Review for Avalon Artistry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rnevrly
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Friends of ours asked if we would like to go on a river cruise with them. Having never been on one, and not a fan of being on a ship with thousands of people, I was a little hesitant. However, when I found how many we would be cruising with on this ship, I said yes....and I'm glad I did. The staff was amazing. The minute we arrived, even before stepping on the ship, the staff made us feel special. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Extraordinary on the Visionary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Scott 65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our very first cruise and chose it because it was short (time wise) and the boat small (people wise). We would definitely sign up for another cruise as it is a great way to see multiple places that we probably wouldn’t see if traveling by land. Regarding this cruise in particular, Basel, Colmar, Strasbourg, Heidelberg & Speyer were absolutely beautiful! We are considering a Danube cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Avalon is excellent

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
longandfosterjames
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The short cruise & itinerary fit our schedule. We’ve been on 35+ ocean cruises. This was our first river cruise. Very expensive. But it included everything, unlimited bottled water in room, fresh orchid in room, fruit delivery, free excursions at every port, free fleet of bikes to use at every port, hot tub on the top deck, panoramic view sliding glass doors in room, small gymnasium, unlimited ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful Trip, Made Better with a Few of Our Own Deviations from the Itinerary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annebar1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great time on our brief cruise of the Rhine for the Christmas in Alsace tour. To save money and time, we booked our own flights and we ended up adding a night before and after the cruise on our own. I'm glad we did because we had the opportunity to tour the Christmas markets of Zurich and Frankfurt as an extra bonus. The Visionary ship was nicely appointed and the crew was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

