Avalon Waterways Europe Cruise Reviews

Lounge and forward deck.
Aft deck.
Lounge
Stairs to sky deck.
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
872 reviews

1-10 of 872 Avalon Waterways Europe Cruise Reviews

Almost Back to Normal

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
coyboy1971
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Rhine for the opportunity to see the castles of the middle Rhine gorge and the Lorelei, and it did not disappoint. That was among the best scenic cruising days I've ever experienced. The ship is spotless and feels new. Many new crew members in the dining room, so service was a bit slow and uneven, but this is to be expected as rosters are rebuilt. Food ranged from spectacular ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Royal Suite with French Balcony

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Beautiful Boat, Excellent Cruise Director, But Dining Challenges

Review for Avalon Illumination to Europe - All

User Avatar
SailawayDC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Finally we can travel again and we got to take our cancelled 2020 cruise with Avalon, down the Danube. Overall we were very satisfied with the beautiful boat and cabins. Housekeeping was also excellent, keeping the room clean. Also the bar service was very good and included beer and wine. The cruise director was top notch and kept us well informed and handled all problems very effectively. Most of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Flowers, art, and fairy tales

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tia Loco
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Belgium and the Netherlands are particularly beautiful in the Spring when daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, muscari, and primroses are in bloom. I went on this cruise primarily to visit public parks, private gardens, commercial bulb fields, and specialty gardens. All of these, particularly the Keukenhof Gardens, were wonderful but there was so much more! Everyday in the ports, I felt as if I were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

First time River Cruisers

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
goodvino808
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My Wife and I wanted to escape the USA with the backside of COVID and have the opportunity to try something totally different. After doing hours and hours of research we landed on a River cruise aboard the Panorama by Avalon. We had through a travel agent booked a week cruise from Amsterdam to Basel CH for 7 nights. First impression was the crew was very welcoming and excited to have us ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Would definitely consider cruising the Danube with Avalon based on our great exp

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
luipers1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their services then and they lived up to our expectations again. The crew was absolutely wonderful. We have a family member with a gluten issue and the dining staff was at her side each night ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

A relaxing, stress-free way to enjoy the German Christmas Markets

Review for Avalon Imagery II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
VT2019cruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

From the moment we were met at the Prague airport by an Avalon representative who brought us to the hotel to meet our amazing cruise director, then from the moment we boarded our ship, to when the time came to disembark for our return home (again with representatives escorting us to our departure area), we experienced nothing but First Class Service - all the way - by all of the Avalon employees, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

First time cruisers

Review for Avalon Passion to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Virgonz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Had always wanted to see Christmas Markets and seeing them via a cruise sounded idyllic - it was. From the time we boarded to disembarking we were looked after superbly. The Cruise Director (Valentin) was very efficient with a great sense of humor which made everything run very smoothly. All the staff were very friendly and determined to make our trip as enjoyable as possible. The excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MJMorgan3r
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market cruise in December 2019. The ship itself is beautiful. The crew was very professional and nice. We reserve the same cabin category on each cruise so we know what we are getting and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Europe Cruise Reviews for Avalon Waterways Ships
