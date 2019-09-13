  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Avalon Waterways Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Lounge and forward deck.
Aft deck.
Lounge
Stairs to sky deck.
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
196 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 196 Avalon Waterways Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

First time River Cruisers

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
goodvino808
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My Wife and I wanted to escape the USA with the backside of COVID and have the opportunity to try something totally different. After doing hours and hours of research we landed on a River cruise aboard the Panorama by Avalon. We had through a travel agent booked a week cruise from Amsterdam to Basel CH for 7 nights. First impression was the crew was very welcoming and excited to have us ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Would definitely consider cruising the Danube with Avalon based on our great exp

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
luipers1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their services then and they lived up to our expectations again. The crew was absolutely wonderful. We have a family member with a gluten issue and the dining staff was at her side each night ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Amsterdam-Basel - Avalon are functional, but AMA are fun!

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
kentcouple65
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time with Ama Waterways for my wife's 50th. birthday going from Budapest to Nuremberg, so thought we would try a river cruise again, this time with Avalon Waterways for her 60th. from Amsterdam to Basel. The best thing about this cruise was the food - when we travelled with AMA previously, the food was somewhat bland, but, other than the last night when presumably the chef ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Fantastic Cruise

Review for Avalon Tranquility II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
davo2767
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Went on a Fall Rhine River cruise that started in Amsterdam and ended in Basel. It was a fantastic experience. Stopped at many interesting ports where we saw and experienced so much. You definitely aren't bored as there are so many stops and excursions planned. Wouldn't call this a relaxing vacation, as we were exhausted afterwards, but we didn't expect that either. We knew we would be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Rhine River + Avalon made for a great vacation!

Review for Avalon Expression to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
katie0873
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We chose this cruise for our honeymoon and I was quite pleased with my husband's choice to take this amazing trip. It was nice to come back to the same room every evening as we progressed thru various cities. Members of the crew were always friendly and helpful! All meals were fantastic. I enjoyed the tour guides that we had along the way - friendly as well as passionate about their local area's ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Romantic Rhine

Review for Avalon Expression to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
River ride
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on the Danube with Avalon for the Christmas markets. We enjoyed our time on this cruise so much we decided to do another. We were not disappointed at all. The people, the food, the excursions were all we had hoped for. We ate so well and had wonderful conversations with the entire staff. The excursions were very nice as our guides were well informed and shared this information with our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The soups, oh the soups...

Review for Avalon Tranquility II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mikehamm620
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

What a great cruise. We went on the Rhine and Moselle cruise. Our first time on a river cruise and we thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. We felt our cabin had plenty of space for us and our luggage. It was a very comfortable space. A minor nit was the toilet. The flush was really loud and could be startling in the middle of the night. As well, sometimes we had to press the flush button repeatedly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Be Careful who you choose!! Great expectations DASHED!!

Review for Avalon Tranquility II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Poppa Pete
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Long journey from New Zealand, with High expectations of Avalon from Travel Agents. Fresh Food didn't arrive before leaving Amsterdam so meals were often AVERAGE. we are not that fussy, but compared to other trips ....food was not up to standard. Our Ship was switched to Avalon Artistry 2, at the last minute...with no explanation why. Purchased top deck for better views, but told ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

