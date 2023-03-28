Colleen McDaniel

Cruising is More Popular Than Ever
The cruise industry is booming. Colleen talks with GMA about what it means to you.
Tahiti vacation costs can add up. Read our guide to help you decide whether to take a French Polynesia cruise or stay at an overwater bungalow in Tahiti.
When it comes to luxury and inclusivity, it's tough to find flaw with either Regent Seven Seas Explorer or Seabourn Encore. If you're on the fence, let us help you choose between Seabourn Encore and Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
Cruise Critic's editorial staff spent a cumulative 318 nights at sea in 2024. So what were our favorite moments -- and those that we hope never happen again? Read on for our best and worst cruise moments of 2024.
Cruise Critic tried out every restaurant on a cruise line that consistently is named the best dining at sea. Here’s what we learned and why you'll love it.
These are the new cruise ships on order for 2024 and beyond. See which new cruise ships are launching next!
For those who take their fall foliage cruises seriously, we offer suggestions on some of the best ports of call to visit to experience autumn's annual ritual at its peak.
Considering taking a cruise to Japan? We took a Japan cruise ourselves to see if it's worth it. Here's our list of the pros and cons of Japan cruises.
Taking a cruise to China requires an open mind and good amount of preparation. Find out what you need to know.
With no Yangtze River cruises on the horizon, your best bet for cruising in China is on Viking Yi Dun. Find out what it's like to take a Viking cruise in China.
Holland America has been visiting Alaska for more than 75 years. Find out why it is a good pick for your first cruise.
