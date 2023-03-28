The 16th annual Best in Cruise Awards just released. See All Winners.

Cruiser

Colleen McDaniel

Editor-In-Chief

Colleen McDaniel is Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic. She considers cruising to be a true passion, having traveled the world by water – from Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii, to Europe’s rivers, Antarctica and Africa – on ships of all shapes and sizes. 

When not cruising, Colleen loves running, biking, hiking or anything that keeps her moving. Living in Colorado makes it easy to get outside and stay active. She’s also a fan of craft beer, and science fiction movies and TV. Trying craft beers in cruise ports all over the world has become a passion. She’ll talk your ear off about hair bands from the '80s and anything related to "Doctor Who." A Wisconsin native, Colleen roots for the Green Bay Packers – she’s a team owner.

She’s regularly quoted as a cruise expert in media outlets across the country, including The Associated Press, Good Morning America, TODAY, CNN, FOX Business, CNBC, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and Skift. 

Number of cruises:

135

Best destination:

Alaska

Favorite excursion:

Bushwhacking or hiking anywhere

Favorite port:

Bonaire

Last cruise:

Celebrity Apex

Next cruise:

Norwegian Aqua

Noteworthy articles and travel photos

Recent articles by Colleen McDaniel

Expert cruise reviews by Colleen McDaniel

Viking SkyViking Ocean Cruises Logo

Viking Sky

5

Viking Ocean Cruises

Viking SeaViking Ocean Cruises Logo

Viking Sea

5

Viking Ocean Cruises

Viking OrionViking Ocean Cruises Logo

Viking Orion

5

Viking Ocean Cruises

Safari ExplorerUnCruise Adventures Logo

Safari Explorer

4.5

UnCruise Adventures

AmaMagnaAmaWaterways Logo

AmaMagna

4.5

AmaWaterways

AIDAperlaAIDA Logo

AIDAperla

AIDA

Hanseatic NatureHapag-Lloyd Cruises Logo

Hanseatic Nature

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Avalon Siem ReapAvalon Waterways Logo

Avalon Siem Reap

5

Avalon Waterways

National Geographic IslanderLindblad Expeditions Logo

National Geographic Islander

Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic VentureLindblad Expeditions Logo

National Geographic Venture

Lindblad Expeditions

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.