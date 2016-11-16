Wanted to visits the Fjords of Tierra del Fuego. This cruise was the only way to access many of the more remote parts of Tierra del Fuego. We were also recommended the cruise by friends who had done it on honeymoon 20 years earlier.
Highlights included the Darwin channel and Glacier Alley, Wulaia Bay and the zodiac trips to various locations.
The catering and educational aspects of the trip ...
being from Australia there are no other options for us to cruise to this destination. Being able to start in Buenos Aries and fly to our port via a charter was very handy. Once at port we were provided the added tour option the the national park, don't miss this. We were welcomed on board and from then on the standard did not diminish. Every aspect of the cruise especially the calm sea across ...
We wanted to sail to Cape Horn. Unfortunately the weather was too bad for us to go ashore at the monument and one of our other scheduled landings too. However, our cabin was extremely comfortable with a huge window. The crew were lovely and nothing was too much trouble. The talks on board were interesting and informative and we enjoyed the landings which were possible in the weather conditions. We ...