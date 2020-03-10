  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Australia & New Zealand Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
2444 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,444 Australia & New Zealand Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Avoid this ship like the plague

Review for Carnival Splendor to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Brayanr386
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

I’ll make this quick and simple. We just got back from a Alaska cruise and you couldn’t even pay me to step back on this ship or deal with this company. - Beyond outdated ship. You are literally stepping into a time capsule. - Defective sail and sign cards. We had to visit the guest services desk up to 3-4x daily to get new ones. They were aware of these issues and their response was “ The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Traveled with disabled person

Nice ALASKAN one week cruise.

Review for Carnival Splendor to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
96aggie
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Just an FYI before I start. Family of 4 in our cabin and two of us came home with COVID from the cruise. I chose this cruise since we had one canceled because of Covid. Embarkation was slow. We were told to arrive between 1:30-2. It took about 90 minutes to get on. Very crowded inside and masks are required during that process. I am a Gold member with Carnival and have used them more than ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Fell short with no compensation

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Royal Rip Off
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We booked 11 family members for this cruise to celebrate my parents 50th anniversary. When we originally booked we booked an entirely different ship for a 5 day cruise with stops in the Bahamas and Mexico. About six weeks prior to cruising RC changed our ship and port stops to Cozumel and Costa de Maya. We rolled with the changes and selected our excursions. Three weeks prior to cruising Covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Connecting Balcony

Traveled with children

New Zealand cancelled cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
GrumpyGrandpa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Enjoy Holland America

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Shonajane
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had our MiddLe Eastern cruise cancelled and thought that by sailing around our own New Zealand and Australia we would be fine. It was great, we managed to book another cruise for the return to Australia but sadly they cancelled that in the week we had as a stopover in Auckland. Understand the situation completely. The Noordam is perfect for size for us, love the crew, well presented ship with ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Brilliant Final cruise before coronavirus shut down!

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving the airport. However apart from usual bag checks no other checks like temperature monitoring were being carried out at the airport. We were transferred to our central Auckland hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Dining experience

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Leen Vandenberg
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew. However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 12

Well done Captain Alex and team...an excellent cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Msgoldenhair
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for lunches and dinners. The hotel was in a great location. Highly recommend day trip to Waiheke Island (and we would stay overnight when we visit NZ again). We travelled with another couple ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Just OK

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
platypus33
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We like New Zealand and decided that it would be a good way to go for a short cruise which started in Auckland and finished in Sydney. One of the selling points was that the ship was coming back to Sydney via Eden on the south Coast of NSW.. On the morning of embarkation in Auckland it was a fairly long process because of the corona virus scare - everyone had to have their temperature taken.. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Wonderful crew, wonderful cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Fran from Australia
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to this cruise. I agree 100 percent with the two previous very positive reviews. The cruise was fantastic. It was a great way to see New Zealand. The ship was kept very clean ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews to Australia & New Zealand on Other Cruise Ships
Holland America Line Oosterdam Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Australia & New Zealand
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Australia & New Zealand
Holland America Line Volendam Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Australia & New Zealand
Azamara Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Australia & New Zealand
P&O Cruises Aurora Cruise Reviews for Fitness Cruises to Australia & New Zealand
