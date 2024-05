Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Norwegian Star

We joined this cruise in Auckland on 19th February. We had been reading all about the trouble with the ship on the previous leg of the journey and when we had left England a week before our sail date we had been advised that 3 of the stops had been cancelled and we would be in Port at Auckland for an extra day, with an extra stop to Port Kembla after Sydney. Our travel agent failed to inform us ...