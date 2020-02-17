  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Auckland Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
423 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 423 Auckland Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Lack of timely response to problems during cruise but Great service in dining room and rooms

Review for Emerald Princess to Transpacific

User Avatar
Bev152
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise was great til Holyhead Wales. It was a cold and windy day and on way into shore our tender boat stalled and couldn’t restart. We drifted in the waves and hit the shore wall grinding the under carriage of the boat. After multi failed attempts to start the tender and drifting a rescue tender was called. The rope we were attached to our rescue broke and a second was attempted. This time we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Enjoy Holland America

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Shonajane
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had our MiddLe Eastern cruise cancelled and thought that by sailing around our own New Zealand and Australia we would be fine. It was great, we managed to book another cruise for the return to Australia but sadly they cancelled that in the week we had as a stopover in Auckland. Understand the situation completely. The Noordam is perfect for size for us, love the crew, well presented ship with ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Brilliant Final cruise before coronavirus shut down!

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We flew from London to Auckland via Emirates. Everything ran as per schedule and we arrived in New Zealand 3 days prior to the cruise. It took about an hour or so to go through immigration and customs before leaving the airport. However apart from usual bag checks no other checks like temperature monitoring were being carried out at the airport. We were transferred to our central Auckland hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Dining experience

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Leen Vandenberg
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have read a review by Msglodenhair and agree with most of her review of her on board experience, of the ship and the captain and crew. However prior to embarkation, I had attempted to register on the Celebrity email log on pages that my wife was Gluten intolerant and that she would need a Gluten free diet. Having cruised in the Princess and P & O lines, that was a simple option to highlight ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 12

Well done Captain Alex and team...an excellent cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Msgoldenhair
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We flew from Sydney to Auckland via Air New Zealand and stayed three nights at the Sofitel property Grand Windsor in Queen St. We had breakfast included and there were plenty of restaurants and cafes nearby for lunches and dinners. The hotel was in a great location. Highly recommend day trip to Waiheke Island (and we would stay overnight when we visit NZ again). We travelled with another couple ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Just OK

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
platypus33
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We like New Zealand and decided that it would be a good way to go for a short cruise which started in Auckland and finished in Sydney. One of the selling points was that the ship was coming back to Sydney via Eden on the south Coast of NSW.. On the morning of embarkation in Auckland it was a fairly long process because of the corona virus scare - everyone had to have their temperature taken.. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Wonderful crew, wonderful cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Fran from Australia
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise at the last minute as we were booked to go on a cruise around Asia, which was cancelled due to port restrictions in Singapore and Hong Kong. We had not travelled with Celebrity at all prior to this cruise. I agree 100 percent with the two previous very positive reviews. The cruise was fantastic. It was a great way to see New Zealand. The ship was kept very clean ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

South Pacific Cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
Barbee Ann
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I selected Oceania because I liked the cruise itinerary. Being this was my first cruise with Oceana I was pleasantly surprised how friendly and helpful the staff was during the entire cruise. The stateroom attendant, Joy, was amazing. Her name fitted her personality because she always greeted me and had a smile on her face. From the staff member scrubbing the decks to the Captain, I found ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Modified South Pacific Cruise

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
carolina husker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Oceania. Picked the cruise for the itinerary. We had been to New Zealand and the South Pacific before and wanted to see a few more islands. Unfortunately, coronavirus concerns by the island governments forced the ship to cancel Mare Island, Samoa, American Samoa and Huahine. No new ports were added, just longer stays in Nomnea and Papeete. Spent a couple extra days at sea, but I ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

If the missed ports were the only problems.....

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
MAC0904
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was worried that Oceania would ruin me for all other cruise lines. Oceania was my first luxury cruise. All previous cruises I had been on were main line cruise companies; Carnival, Celebrity, Norwegian, Princess and Royal Caribbean. Well that worry was fruitless. I would tell people I was going on Oceania some would say “Ohhh Oceania”. I thought when the vacation finally got there I would ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Other Cruise Styles from Auckland Reviews
