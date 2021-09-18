Atlas World Navigator did most of the big things right for a new cruise line that has aspirations of being known as a luxury cruise line. Atlas missed on some of the small details that can be corrected with staff training. As a relative new cruise line post-pandemic, I was frankly worried. Were it not for the significant discounts offered, I probably would not have chosen them for such a ...
I went on the World Navigator from Athens to Portugal last summer. The ship had the unfortunate timing to begin their first year during a pandemic. I thought the ship was beautiful and the crew were outstanding in their willingness to provide great service; and with some seasoning and productive feedback that they will provide exquisite service. In the two weeks I was on the ship, I saw subtle ...