Atlas Ocean Voyages Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Atlas Ocean Voyages Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Atlas was good, but has the potential to be great!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

ron2085
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Atlas World Navigator did most of the big things right for a new cruise line that has aspirations of being known as a luxury cruise line. Atlas missed on some of the small details that can be corrected with staff training. As a relative new cruise line post-pandemic, I was frankly worried. Were it not for the significant discounts offered, I probably would not have chosen them for such a ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Great ship and crew, working on becoming exceptional

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

norsf
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I went on the World Navigator from Athens to Portugal last summer. The ship had the unfortunate timing to begin their first year during a pandemic. I thought the ship was beautiful and the crew were outstanding in their willingness to provide great service; and with some seasoning and productive feedback that they will provide exquisite service. In the two weeks I was on the ship, I saw subtle ...
Sail Date: September 2021

