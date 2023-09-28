Atlas Ocean Voyages Spain Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Atlas Ocean Voyages Spain Cruise Reviews

Our new favorite cruise line

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Traveller

User Avatar
mikekauffman
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We recently sailed on one of Atlas Ocean Voyages ships, the World Traveller™ (yes, Atlas spells "Traveller" with two "L's"), cruising from Barcelona to Nice. It was a great experience and we were very satisfied with most aspects of the ship and the overall experience. We had a category “B2” Veranda Stateroom, located midship. Although this is one of Atlas’ lower-priced cabins, it was sized ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Couldn’t be better!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
bookbag
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Please know that I’m just a regular person, not a TA or an Atlas employee or some sort of influencer. We were first introduced to Atlas by a great offer to Antarctica in January on World Traveller, sister ship to World Navigator. Staterooms on both ships are very comfortable. We had the lowest grade veranda cabin which is very comfortable, ample Euro and US sockets, as well as USB inputs, ...
Sail Date: September 2023

lovely ship and crew

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
dnlp925
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to try a smaller ship and the price point was good,,,second person sails free. Everything except excursions were included. Our bill at the end of our journey from Nice to Malaga was nine dollars for laundry. The interior of the ship was shiny and beautiful. The common rooms were very comfortable and never crowded. The food was very good and the service was excellent. Very friendly ...
Sail Date: September 2023

What a pleasure

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
bsmdwa45
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our first cruise. Living near cruise ports, we have come to despise the mega-ship monstrosities and were looking for a smaller ship. Atlas fit the bill. The price was right. The cabin was ideal. No, not huge but big enough with beautiful bathroom and a nice balcony. The attention to detail was striking. Because of the small ship size, access to all parts of the ship made it easy to never ...
Sail Date: September 2023

