My partner is a Cruise Travel Agent and we were curious about this new cruise line so we booked a cruise while we were in the EU. First of all I feel very badly for the large majority of the crew who try really hard to provide excellent service. The ship is beautiful and very comfortable other than the lack of deck mapping as several guests were lost trying to get to a spot.
The biggest ...
Here's the Good, The Bad and the ugly:
The ship is stunning. she's intimate, well designed , sails like it's on rails and has a very thoughtful layout. the cabins are really gorgeous with wall coverings that shimmer and back lit walls with residential furniture that makes you feel like you are in a high end hotel, not a ship. my hope is that all this wears well. being just on the 6th ...
I went on the World Navigator from Athens to Portugal last summer. The ship had the unfortunate timing to begin their first year during a pandemic. I thought the ship was beautiful and the crew were outstanding in their willingness to provide great service; and with some seasoning and productive feedback that they will provide exquisite service. In the two weeks I was on the ship, I saw subtle ...
Atlas Cruise Greece to Portugal
1. Flights and boarding the ship: Atlas bought the very cheapest airline tickets they could. (Many cruise lines at this price point fly you business class) We were told we could not even select seats until 24 hrs before the flight. For the flight from DFW to JFK, we were stuck at the back of the bus, but at least in seats with aisle access. For the long haul ...