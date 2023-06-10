We just returned from a Caribbean Island Hopper cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages - World Navigator. I found the pre-cruise experience to be lacking in professionalism and information. While Atlas offers a service to book flights, no discounts or specials were offered so I ended up booking my flight with Expedia.
Obtaining accurate information about airport to port transfers was another hurdle, ...
Please know that I’m just a regular person, not a TA or an Atlas employee or some sort of influencer.
We were first introduced to Atlas by a great offer to Antarctica in January on World Traveller, sister ship to World Navigator. Staterooms on both ships are very comfortable. We had the lowest grade veranda cabin which is very comfortable, ample Euro and US sockets, as well as USB inputs, ...
We wanted to try a smaller ship and the price point was good,,,second person sails free. Everything except excursions were included. Our bill at the end of our journey from Nice to Malaga was nine dollars for laundry. The interior of the ship was shiny and beautiful. The common rooms were very comfortable and never crowded. The food was very good and the service was excellent. Very friendly ...
Our first cruise. Living near cruise ports, we have come to despise the mega-ship monstrosities and were looking for a smaller ship. Atlas fit the bill. The price was right. The cabin was ideal. No, not huge but big enough with beautiful bathroom and a nice balcony. The attention to detail was striking. Because of the small ship size, access to all parts of the ship made it easy to never ...
I chose this cruise because I loved the itinerary (Rome to Rome visiting Corsica, Sardinia, Capri, Amalfi & Naples), and was curious to try a new small-ship cruise line, as I have had great experiences on lines such as Windstar and Sea Dream. While I am glad that I tried it, my experience paled in comparison to those lines, the main reason being dining/service.
Information about me: I am ...
We typically cruise with Viking but my husband wanted to try a smaller ship. And since I love to cook and this was advertised as Epicurean I assumed there would be cooking demonstrations and or classes. There was one cooking session. Advertising this cruise as Epicurean is "false" advertising. The ads are over promised and under delivered. Was also looking forward to going to a lemon farm on the ...