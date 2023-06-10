Atlas Ocean Voyages France Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
6 reviews

1-6 of 6 Atlas Ocean Voyages France Cruise Reviews

Not at all what we expected from a luxury cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on World Voyager

User Avatar
Amatsya
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just returned from a Caribbean Island Hopper cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages - World Navigator. I found the pre-cruise experience to be lacking in professionalism and information. While Atlas offers a service to book flights, no discounts or specials were offered so I ended up booking my flight with Expedia. Obtaining accurate information about airport to port transfers was another hurdle, ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Couldn’t be better!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
bookbag
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Please know that I’m just a regular person, not a TA or an Atlas employee or some sort of influencer. We were first introduced to Atlas by a great offer to Antarctica in January on World Traveller, sister ship to World Navigator. Staterooms on both ships are very comfortable. We had the lowest grade veranda cabin which is very comfortable, ample Euro and US sockets, as well as USB inputs, ...
Sail Date: September 2023

lovely ship and crew

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
dnlp925
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to try a smaller ship and the price point was good,,,second person sails free. Everything except excursions were included. Our bill at the end of our journey from Nice to Malaga was nine dollars for laundry. The interior of the ship was shiny and beautiful. The common rooms were very comfortable and never crowded. The food was very good and the service was excellent. Very friendly ...
Sail Date: September 2023

What a pleasure

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
bsmdwa45
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our first cruise. Living near cruise ports, we have come to despise the mega-ship monstrosities and were looking for a smaller ship. Atlas fit the bill. The price was right. The cabin was ideal. No, not huge but big enough with beautiful bathroom and a nice balcony. The attention to detail was striking. Because of the small ship size, access to all parts of the ship made it easy to never ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Nice new ship, Terrible for dietary restrictions

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
happiercruising771
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

I chose this cruise because I loved the itinerary (Rome to Rome visiting Corsica, Sardinia, Capri, Amalfi & Naples), and was curious to try a new small-ship cruise line, as I have had great experiences on lines such as Windstar and Sea Dream. While I am glad that I tried it, my experience paled in comparison to those lines, the main reason being dining/service. Information about me: I am ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Disappointment to say the least

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
beancounter22
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We typically cruise with Viking but my husband wanted to try a smaller ship. And since I love to cook and this was advertised as Epicurean I assumed there would be cooking demonstrations and or classes. There was one cooking session. Advertising this cruise as Epicurean is "false" advertising. The ads are over promised and under delivered. Was also looking forward to going to a lemon farm on the ...
Sail Date: June 2023

