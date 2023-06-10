Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

Our first cruise. Living near cruise ports, we have come to despise the mega-ship monstrosities and were looking for a smaller ship. Atlas fit the bill. The price was right. The cabin was ideal. No, not huge but big enough with beautiful bathroom and a nice balcony. The attention to detail was striking. Because of the small ship size, access to all parts of the ship made it easy to never ...