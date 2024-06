Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on World Voyager

Overall I/we enjoyed our cruise. It contained a trans Atlantic 7 day crossing, which was a first for us. The ship is nicely designed and furnished. The crew were for the most part very friendly, helpful, and enjoyable to interact with. The drinks (both alcoholic and not) were mediocre to my taste. Included alcohols were of mediocre quality. Food was ‘adequate’ but I desired deeper, richer, more ...