  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Atlas Ocean Voyages Europe Cruise Reviews

Leaving Elba Island
Photo Credit: Ciaoallan
Photo Credit: mtndog
Photo Credit: mtndog
Photo Credit: mtndog
Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 Atlas Ocean Voyages Europe Cruise Reviews

Huge Disappointment

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
Ciaoallan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My partner is a Cruise Travel Agent and we were curious about this new cruise line so we booked a cruise while we were in the EU. First of all I feel very badly for the large majority of the crew who try really hard to provide excellent service. The ship is beautiful and very comfortable other than the lack of deck mapping as several guests were lost trying to get to a spot. The biggest ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

They don’t have their act together regarding excursions and port information

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on World Traveller

User Avatar
Mm32968
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Small ship sounded great, less than 200 passengers on an ocean voyage. Billed as luxury. Worst part was the sewage smell from our bathroom. They did try to fix it. The ship is new but hard to believe this is the first time there’s been this problem. People passing by commented on the smell coming from our room. The food was sometimes good, sometimes really not good. The entire staff, with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Smelly Bathroom Throughout

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on World Traveller

User Avatar
acho7
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because of the "twofer" offering and the Portugal visit. Crew was outstanding, food was inconsistent (terrible paella prepared under a visiting chef - mushy and tasteless, confirmed by some of the staff). There was a shortage of shore excursions, no plan as to where to go when we disembarked, no taxis when we were told they'd be there, uninspired descriptions of stops we'd ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Not quite ready for prime time

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
jwsfun
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Here's the Good, The Bad and the ugly: The ship is stunning. she's intimate, well designed , sails like it's on rails and has a very thoughtful layout. the cabins are really gorgeous with wall coverings that shimmer and back lit walls with residential furniture that makes you feel like you are in a high end hotel, not a ship. my hope is that all this wears well. being just on the 6th ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Great ship and crew, working on becoming exceptional

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
norsf
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I went on the World Navigator from Athens to Portugal last summer. The ship had the unfortunate timing to begin their first year during a pandemic. I thought the ship was beautiful and the crew were outstanding in their willingness to provide great service; and with some seasoning and productive feedback that they will provide exquisite service. In the two weeks I was on the ship, I saw subtle ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Atlas has a long way to go

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
jhbitner
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Atlas Cruise Greece to Portugal 1. Flights and boarding the ship: Atlas bought the very cheapest airline tickets they could. (Many cruise lines at this price point fly you business class) We were told we could not even select seats until 24 hrs before the flight. For the flight from DFW to JFK, we were stuck at the back of the bus, but at least in seats with aisle access. For the long haul ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Find a cruise

Any Month
Europe Cruise Reviews for Atlas Ocean Voyages Ships
World Navigator Europe Cruise Reviews
World Navigator Europe Cruise Reviews
World Traveller Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map