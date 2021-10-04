We just returned from a Caribbean Island Hopper cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages - World Navigator. I found the pre-cruise experience to be lacking in professionalism and information. While Atlas offers a service to book flights, no discounts or specials were offered so I ended up booking my flight with Expedia.
Obtaining accurate information about airport to port transfers was another hurdle, ...
Originally planned as a 13 day cruise ending with two hotel nights in Barbados for christening of the ship and appropriate celebrations, the itinerary had to be changed due to stringent entry requirements imposed by Barbados. So we spent another two days on-board and disembarked at St Martin. The ship is new, designed primarily for expedition cruising in Antarctica. With a capacity of less than ...