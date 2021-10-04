Atlas Ocean Voyages Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3 reviews

1-3 of 3 Atlas Ocean Voyages Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Not at all what we expected from a luxury cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on World Voyager

User Avatar
Amatsya
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just returned from a Caribbean Island Hopper cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages - World Navigator. I found the pre-cruise experience to be lacking in professionalism and information. While Atlas offers a service to book flights, no discounts or specials were offered so I ended up booking my flight with Expedia. Obtaining accurate information about airport to port transfers was another hurdle, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Atlas HQ/Managment let’s down the ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
ruz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First the ship. It’s new. Lovely. Everything is crisp. Our bridge tour showed the latest equipment and the second officer did a fantastic job of explaining and answering questions. We have been on other bridge tours and this was impressive. Tendering and all aspects of actual sailing seemed very good. A fellow passenger, a doctor, had a private tour of the medical center and was mightily ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

New ship, great crew

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
TonyB99
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Originally planned as a 13 day cruise ending with two hotel nights in Barbados for christening of the ship and appropriate celebrations, the itinerary had to be changed due to stringent entry requirements imposed by Barbados. So we spent another two days on-board and disembarked at St Martin. The ship is new, designed primarily for expedition cruising in Antarctica. With a capacity of less than ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

World Navigator Caribbean Cruise Reviews
