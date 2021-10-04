We just returned from a Caribbean Island Hopper cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages - World Navigator. I found the pre-cruise experience to be lacking in professionalism and information. While Atlas offers a service to book flights, no discounts or specials were offered so I ended up booking my flight with Expedia.
Obtaining accurate information about airport to port transfers was another hurdle, ...
First the ship. It’s new. Lovely. Everything is crisp. Our bridge tour showed the latest equipment and the second officer did a fantastic job of explaining and answering questions. We have been on other bridge tours and this was impressive. Tendering and all aspects of actual sailing seemed very good. A fellow passenger, a doctor, had a private tour of the medical center and was mightily ...
Originally planned as a 13 day cruise ending with two hotel nights in Barbados for christening of the ship and appropriate celebrations, the itinerary had to be changed due to stringent entry requirements imposed by Barbados. So we spent another two days on-board and disembarked at St Martin. The ship is new, designed primarily for expedition cruising in Antarctica. With a capacity of less than ...