Atlas Ocean Voyages Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.5
Poor
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Atlas Ocean Voyages Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

They don’t have their act together regarding excursions and port information

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on World Traveller

User Avatar
Mm32968
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Small ship sounded great, less than 200 passengers on an ocean voyage. Billed as luxury. Worst part was the sewage smell from our bathroom. They did try to fix it. The ship is new but hard to believe this is the first time there’s been this problem. People passing by commented on the smell coming from our room. The food was sometimes good, sometimes really not good. The entire staff, with ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Smelly Bathroom Throughout

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on World Traveller

User Avatar
acho7
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise because of the "twofer" offering and the Portugal visit. Crew was outstanding, food was inconsistent (terrible paella prepared under a visiting chef - mushy and tasteless, confirmed by some of the staff). There was a shortage of shore excursions, no plan as to where to go when we disembarked, no taxis when we were told they'd be there, uninspired descriptions of stops we'd ...
Sail Date: May 2023

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews for Atlas Ocean Voyages Ships
World Traveller British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
