Small ship sounded great, less than 200 passengers on an ocean voyage. Billed as luxury. Worst part was the sewage smell from our bathroom. They did try to fix it. The ship is new but hard to believe this is the first time there’s been this problem. People passing by commented on the smell coming from our room.
The food was sometimes good, sometimes really not good.
The entire staff, with ...
We chose this cruise because of the "twofer" offering and the Portugal visit. Crew was outstanding, food was inconsistent (terrible paella prepared under a visiting chef - mushy and tasteless, confirmed by some of the staff). There was a shortage of shore excursions, no plan as to where to go when we disembarked, no taxis when we were told they'd be there, uninspired descriptions of stops we'd ...