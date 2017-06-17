  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Athens (Piraeus) to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
100 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 100 Athens (Piraeus) to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Guest not really in the focus of the cruise - slightly arrogant officer don`like negative feedbacks.

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
yalefudan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Well the ship is quite nice - very small cabin. Food is really excellent - they have a very good chef on board - no complaining Crew in Service and house keeping doing a very well job ... but some of the officer has not the guest in the focus of the cruise ... arrogant answer if the guest has requests. Sometimes we did have the impression - the only what is disturbing on this curise ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Had high expectations, was vastly disappointed

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Travelgrl3
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise. We chose this because we were told it was a 'luxury" cruise. A 10 day cruise of Mediterranean: Greece, Italy, and a bit of France. First of all Staff: A large number of the staff does not speak English well, we were really shocked by that. And while most are very nice, the restaurant director was a surprisingly rude (his manager was VERY nice), and a couple dealers in ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Renewal of vows on our 30th Anniversary

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kenjo037
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We went on our 1st cruise with Princess on our honeymoon and wanted to renew our vows on our 30 th Anniversary with Princess again. The service we experienced the 1st time was the deciding factor to use princess the second time around. Our best friends accompanied us. We arrived in Greece two days before we sailed and got to see the sites of Athens. When we arrived at the port we found it was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Inconsistent from the rest of the line

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
grinchychick
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

May daughter (30) and I (50) took this cruise to celebrate our milestone birthdays. This was my 20th Princess and probably my 40th cruise overall. It was my daughters 2nd Princess, and perhaps 10th cruise overall. Embarkation/Disembarkation and transport was well done, easy and quick. Cabin/Ship - This ship, like all Princess ships has a similar design in decks and cabins. We had a mini ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

New beds and outstanding itinerary

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
ckdt
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed the new beds/bedding added to the Crown Princess recently and benefitted from a spring refurbishment to the ship. The itinerary and port excursions were excellent (though the Mediterranean in July/August is incredibly warm). Our steward was wonderful. Spa services continue to be over-priced and there is no beverage package that actually makes sense but we enjoyed Princess once more on ...
Read More

Response from TaylorW, Social Team, Princess Cruises

Hi ckdt, thank you for your great feedback regarding your recent voyage! We're glad that Crown Princess and her recent refurbishment was able to leave a memorable mark on your vacation. We...

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Some parts were outstanding, some parts were horrible

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Milarepa
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

First time cruiser chose Crown Princess for the itinerary - Athens to Barcelona July 7-14. First, the good: Our state room was fantastic. I spent a year reading reviews on cruise critic to lower my expectations, so I was just stunned by how beautiful and comfortable the state room was (Balcony, R-230), efficiently designed, with great lighting, visibility, and ventilation. It was love ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Service was outstanding!

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
paroe
10+ Cruises

I chose this cruise for the itinerary. It was a 7 night Mediterranean cruise beginning in Athens Greece ending in Barcelona, Spain. We were a group of 4 adults. However, we were overwhelmed by the outstanding service on the ship. We booked our first mini suite club class cabin and received some extra perks. We were able to embark without delay but it seemed like the regular lines were moving ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Outstanding service. Fellow guests of interest and conversant.

Review for Silver Muse to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
macdeam
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Had a great time on prior Silver Muse of Eastern Mediterranean, Rome to Venice and wanted to experience the Western portion, Athens to Barcelona. The excursions were well thought out, had excellent guides and were well rated as to difficulty. All needs were supplied by and excellent staff. Traveling as a couple, we met many others who became friends. Entertainment was varied and professional. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Short taster cruise

Review for Star Flyer to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Flopsyuk
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to try the small boat experience. Wind in the sails etc.Freedom. What happened was unexpected and not very good. Worse parts first I think - which may take a while. The sails only went up when the boat was becalmed and not moving. Then only for short periods to take photos.So travel was by engine - noisy and smelly. We missed one important port due to weather conditions. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful cruise on a beautiful ship

Review for Royal Princess to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
diannefowler
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I did a cruise from Athens to Barcelona. We had the best vacation ever and loved almost everything about our experience on the ship. We thought the food was very good. We loved our room with the balcony! The shows were all very good. The only complaint we had was our experience at the pool. We were very disappointed that they showed movies at the pool during the day. Movies ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Athens to the Western Mediterranean
Athens to the Western Mediterranean Seabourn Quest Cruise Reviews
Athens to the Western Mediterranean Seabourn Quest Cruise Reviews
Athens to the Western Mediterranean Westerdam Cruise Reviews
Athens to the Western Mediterranean Star Flyer Cruise Reviews
Athens to the Western Mediterranean Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
Athens to the Western Mediterranean Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.