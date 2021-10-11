We chose this cruise because we had heard such great things about Viking. We had been to Greece before on land only, but wanted to delve deeper into Greek and biblical history. This trip did not disappoint! From start to finish, even amid Covid precautions, the entire experience was perfection. From the onboard entertainment to the incredible excursions, it was the trip of a lifetime. We ...
After much consideration of the challenges that may get in our way (e.g. Omicron surge, testing requirements, masking, airline restrictions), we are so glad that we took this cruise and it lived up to our expectations. My husband and I, along with our adult son and his girlfriend booked this cruise last summer when Viking was offering deals upon reopening the World, we were looking for a holiday ...
We decided to take it as we usually spend the holidays all by ourselves as our children have families of their own. Two dear friends were with us. Starting in Athens, we wound our way around the northern mediterranean seeing many great new sights. Ending in Barcelona, which was a treat, so much to see.
We already have a similar voyage this summer, going out of Venice, then around the islands ...
We had been on several large ocean cruises before and to be honest I hated all of them due to the number of people, kids running crazy and unsupervised, loud casinos, photographers forcing me to take pictures I didn't want and the mediocre food. So I was very hesitant to book another ocean cruise. However, we took a Viking River Cruise and loved it so we thought lets try the ocean cruise. Free ...
We had travelled to Greece and Turkey before but there were several new ports for us to see as well as side trips that we had not done before. We loved the experiences with the archaelogical sites, the mythological and the religious and historical sites of Corinth and Ephesus (to which we had been before). Ephesus rates as one of our top five sites we have enjoyed travelling to.
The ability of ...
Having long heard and read about Viking, I booked their odyssey to Greece, which I had wanted to visit since glimpsing the Acropolis on a page in my 7th-grade geography textbook. For a year I imagined gliding along the blue waves of the Aegean, walking in the shadow of the Parthenon and gazing out from a cafe perched on the isle of Santorini.
Viking turned out to be everything I hoped it would ...
I chose Viking for its reputation and this itinerary. I wanted to experience the many facets of Greece and its islands. Visiting Ephesus was a plus. I had a deluxe veranda cabin, well worth the price. The cabin was large and well appointed. Another perk was the mini bar/fridge, the contents of which were free for the enjoying, including wine and snacks. The attention to detail and the ...
I feel compelled to write a review since nobody has reviewed since Viking changed it's policy on allowing passengers to be free in port. We found out on our 10 October departure from Athens to Venice that we were only the 2nd cruise to be allowed free reign in port. We were thrilled. Starting pre-cruise in Crete we shopped alot knowing it was possible we wouldn't be allowed off the ship. But we ...
My partner and I chose this cruise to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We previously have had five cruises with Viking and were never disappointed. We had two wonderful dinners at Manfredi’s an Italian themed restaurant. The food and service was excellent in every respect including the buffet restaurant. The ships are very modern, all have the same theme and layout. We were PCR tested every ...
I've always wanted to see Greece and this price was wonderful. The tours were handled so well. Tour guides were very knowledgeable and handled my millions of questions with patience. I would recommend this tour to anyone. We had one day at sea that was rough but we survived it okay. The Christmas decorations were very tasteful on the ship. The food was superb. I loved the fact that I could ...