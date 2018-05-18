The phenomenal staff made this trip the dream trip for which we were hoping.
Our trip was held in May 2022 when Covid was raging, and the United States were requiring a negative Covid test for reentry. Due to this, there were only twenty-five passengers on our ship, and many of the staff told us that this was one of the very first trips they had had since the pandemic began. The long hiatus ...
We absolutely loved our cruise. It was our very first cruise experience and it was perfect. The staff was amazing. They went above an beyond. They remembered every preference and were so helpful and enthusiastic.
We really enjoyed the swim stops. Seeing only the sea and a remote, uninhabited island was so fun. The crew was great about safety and getting us to and from shore.
The ...
Let me list the points:
1) Accommodation - we paid for a cat A cabin and on arrival were shown to a cabin with twin beds. We argued that we booked a double but manager just shrugged shoulders and said boat was full which turned out to be a complete lie. Met the couple opposite us and they had been booked into cat B and then decided they didn't like the cabin and were given an upgrade (at a ...
I chose this cruise in order to visit particularly Hydra, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete, which were itemised in the itinerary. Embarkation & disembarkation were no problem. First, the problems arose as we left the port, when the Captain informed us that the detailed itinerary, that we had chosen especially, was going to be undertaken in reverse order. This meant that on our first night we arrived ...
This is a beautiful small ship (about 25 cabins) with an amazing crew. Nothing was too much trouble for the staff. The food was wonderful..authentic Greek food, perfect for our trip around these beautiful islands. Our tour coordinator, Joseph, was knowledgeable, friendly and funny a perfect combination! The stewards (food and room) were all efficient and friendly, our room was serviced twice a ...
Greece was my bucket list destination. Because we wanted to see a variety of islands and only had a short time we chose the Jewels of the Cyclades Cruise with Variety. I am glad we did. First off. The ship is charming and because of its size you spend a lot of time at port instead of getting to the port. Our Cabin was necessarily small ( its a small ship!) but well appointed. I chose Cat A ...
We normally prefer small ship cruises but this was easily the worst.
We made the booking on condition that we would be allocated a cabin with a double bed,at the front of the ship. The request was acknowledged by Variety Cruises.
On arrival, we were shown to a cabin with two single beds at the back of the ship !
I queried their error and they argued that there are no cabins with double ...
I have always cringed at the thought of going on a cruise on one of the larger ships so it was with trepidation that I even agreed to go on this one. Boy was I glad I did. From the minute we stepped aboard to the moment we left the ship I cant speak higher of the service from the staff on board.
The ship was beautifully clean throughout with ample areas to relax in the shade or on the sundeck. ...
We loved everything about this cruise! It was our first time in Greece, and after the cruise we were heading out for two weeks of home exchange and our own adventures, so we really appreciated the introduction this cruise gave us. We toured the Cyclades. The ship is delightful, the crew was extraordinarily cheerful, capable and kind. I had an eating challenge that made my diet really complex, and ...
My husband and I decided to finally take our honeymoon trip (almost 3 years later) as we were saving it for something big.
We have always wanted to visit Greece (was on our bucket list) but also craved the adventure part, so we decided to go on a cruise. As we were browsing cruise lines in internet we agreed that we didn't want a big cruise, we were looking for something more personal and ...