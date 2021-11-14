  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Athens (Piraeus) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.1
Very Good
392 reviews

1-10 of 392 Athens (Piraeus) Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Over charge no invoice!!!

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - All

LAJI1971
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I spend around 200$ on board and they over cherge me with onother 260$..avoid NCL! So i want to make it clear no ivoce was send ito me ,they just rob your bank account!!!Make sure you double check all rewievs before book your cruise with NCL!!!!!!!!!!!.Thet are checking your personal water bootle as well when you are bording on your intinerary,is just unbeliveably how rude they are!They also ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great Expectations.... Bad Outcomes

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - All

Kenmarr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Originally we had planned a Princess Cruise to the Canaries in March/April but unfortunately I tested positive for Covid the day before departure. So chose this cruise as one of the few alternatives available to fit into our schedule (not a work schedule but the Grandparent schedule) when we had recovered (although I was asymptomatic). We wish we had not bothered! We flew to Athens a few days ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Great suite, but NCL failed in almost every other respect

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - All

edcarp
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our suite was definitely the highlight of our cruise. Our Owner’s Suite with two balconies (one right over the bow) was gorgeous, well-appointed, we’ll-maintained and a pleasure to spend the whole week in. Our room steward - Efrin - and butler - Charina - were both excellent, pro-active and did a great job taking care of our needs. However the ship itself seemed utterly mismanaged in almost ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Large Balcony

The Chance to visit the Holy Land

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - All

TMelendez
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

At first glance this Itinerary couldn't be passed up; Athens, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos (Greece), Ashdod (Jerusalem), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol (Cyprus), Santorini, Athens. The price was excellent: Oceanview $799 The opportunity to visit the Holy Land doesn't come by too often. You can always find a cruise stopping in Santorini. The ship was Norwegian Jade. A medium size ship which operates ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

Ship needs a lot of work - lower your expectations

Review for Star Clipper to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Never lost
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my fourth and probably last star clipper cruise. The clipper was recently placed back in service after a 2 year dry dock - where it seems it just sat with no real improvements. Decking was in horrible shape after 2 years of no use - some of which had broken materials and had to be taped off. Plumbing in our cabin didn’t work and needed to be fixed ( never really worked well but it did ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great to be at sea very good ship and ports

Review for Norwegian Jade to Europe - All

Stancruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We initially wanted to do the Greek Isles on our own. After researching the limited ferry schedule, this cruise itinerary was a far better alternative. We have travelled on Norwegian several times, first time on Jade. Covid protocols are a hassle. We are fully vaccinated with a booster. We did the test before left and the results were negative. We arrived on an overnight flight. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Terrible customer service- never again

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

Bri5484
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My husband and I have taken several cruises on NCL and were really becoming fans. However our most recent cruise did not at all turn out as we had hoped and paid and the customer service we received was absolutely abhorrent. We are completely done with NCL and recommend you should be too, unless you like to be belittled if you ever have an issue. We will be selling all of our stock, which we now ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Balcony Cabin Review

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

surfsidebabe
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this itinerary from Athens to Rome because there were so many cancellations in 2021 due to COVID, but I had an inkling that this might be a "go" because Greece was one of the first countries in Europe to open to tourists due to its dependency on the tourism industry. Although we did not get to go to some of the ports that were originally planned, including Israel, I had no real ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Best cruise

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

mila k
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We loved the Jade and the cruise. We sailed on the Jade years ago before it was redesigned. The Jade’s balcony staterooms are much better, having larger bathrooms and slightly smaller closets. Bathrooms have a sliding door for the toilet. Loved the stateroom design. NCL figured out how to keep passengers safe during COVID. We were tested before being allowed to board, were tested multiple ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Brilliant Greek Islands and Cyprus cruise despite a completely new itinerary from one booked originally!

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Mediterranean

Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We booked the cruise about a month before directly via NCL. Booked the whole package including flights and transfers which is the best way to book in the current covid climate. Got the cruise at a really good price and the original itinerary was to start from Athens, go to Cyprus, Israel, Turkey, few Greek islands and return back to Athens. The main reason for booking the cruise was to spend 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

