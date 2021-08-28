Review for Running on Waves to Greece

I was a bit leary about booking this cruise, since there were only a few reviews I could find online. I have previously cruised only on larger, six-star cruise ships (Crystal Cruises) so I was hesitant about being on such a small cruise, and worried it wouldn't be as luxurious of an experience as I was used to. It turned it to be more wonderful than I could have ever imagined for cruising the ...