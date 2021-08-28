  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Running on Waves Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Running on waves at Mykonos sunset.
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Running on Waves Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Far Exceeded My Expectations!

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
AnnaKloots
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I was a bit leary about booking this cruise, since there were only a few reviews I could find online. I have previously cruised only on larger, six-star cruise ships (Crystal Cruises) so I was hesitant about being on such a small cruise, and worried it wouldn't be as luxurious of an experience as I was used to. It turned it to be more wonderful than I could have ever imagined for cruising the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Fantastic one-of-a-kind experience - great itinerary - outstanding service!

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
ND79
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We wanted a true sailing adventure through the Greek isles. ROW delivered beyond our expectations on our visit to islands in the Southern Aegean. The experience is one-of-a-kind with impeccable service. Claudia and Robert took wonderful care of us and the entire crew and staff were friendly, helpful and attentive. The ship is stunningly beautiful, the amenities and activities are geared to all ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Running on Waves. One life cruise experience.

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
Joseirasantunes
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Running on Waves is a fantastic boat with a more than fastastic crew team. We did the Agean Cruise 2021 and felt that it was one of the best travel experiences of our live. Is like cruising in a private yacht, unique and beautiful, with the very best top service on board, kind, attentive and very professional, dedicated to make your hollidays memorable. The itennerary was very well choosed and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Ionian islands cruise

Review for Running on Waves to Greece

User Avatar
Stazzopardi
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I traveled with my girlfriend in September 2019, we sailed Ionian islands of Greece. We ran across the company merely by chance, through a recommendation by an American friend, they did their alumni cruise on board the ship. There was no agent in Malta, so it took a bit of an effort to find the webpage, and search the web for reviews, which were few. Finally, we booked directly, with 30% off for ...
Read More

Sail Date:

