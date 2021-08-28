I was a bit leary about booking this cruise, since there were only a few reviews I could find online. I have previously cruised only on larger, six-star cruise ships (Crystal Cruises) so I was hesitant about being on such a small cruise, and worried it wouldn't be as luxurious of an experience as I was used to. It turned it to be more wonderful than I could have ever imagined for cruising the ...
We wanted a true sailing adventure through the Greek isles. ROW delivered beyond our expectations on our visit to islands in the Southern Aegean. The experience is one-of-a-kind with impeccable service. Claudia and Robert took wonderful care of us and the entire crew and staff were friendly, helpful and attentive. The ship is stunningly beautiful, the amenities and activities are geared to all ...
Running on Waves is a fantastic boat with a more than fastastic crew team. We did the Agean Cruise 2021 and felt that it was one of the best travel experiences of our live. Is like cruising in a private yacht, unique and beautiful, with the very best top service on board, kind, attentive and very professional, dedicated to make your hollidays memorable.
The itennerary was very well choosed and ...
I traveled with my girlfriend in September 2019, we sailed Ionian islands of Greece. We ran across the company merely by chance, through a recommendation by an American friend, they did their alumni cruise on board the ship. There was no agent in Malta, so it took a bit of an effort to find the webpage, and search the web for reviews, which were few. Finally, we booked directly, with 30% off for ...