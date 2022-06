Review for Scenic Eclipse to Greece

We were on the 30th May sailing and were very disappointed with our cruise to the Greek Islands from Athens ending in Malta. The Company's booking admin is appalling, we had our agent chase tickets etc and they eventually arrived 3 days before departure, some people on the cruise never received anything. so little outside space, 8 sun loungers, 8 deckchairs, 8 cabanas between 200+ guests, ...