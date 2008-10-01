"Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade..."Read More
Norwegian are supposedly making a Covid comeback and I have just returned from a week on the Norwegian Jade from Athens. Norwegian was always one of my favourite cruise lines and i have sailed on the Norwegian Jade many times previously however, this time i think the word Jade was appropriate as it was all a bit jaded. Whilst i mention things that have been long gone and stripped out the product ...
We just returned from a 7 day cruise of the Greek isles on Norwegian Jade. Overall it was a excellent cruise.
The Covid protocols were relatively easy. You get tested for Covid before boarding (results in 20 minutes) and tested again the last evening of the cruise. The crew were excellent and very happy to be working again. They said this was only the second cruise since they re-started. ...
We had a good experience aboard the Nor. Jade. Very good shows every night (professional quality). The shows in Vegas would have cost us hundreds of dollars. The food was good in the buffet with very friendly staff (washy, washy- happy, happy). The 3 restaurants compt. were very good, especially the French restaurant which I thought would be my least favorite but was my favorite. And last but not ...
A sea of thousands of bra straps, singlets, tattoos and baseball caps worn back to front. Photographers flashing at you all the time. Music blaring in every public room all day long and even outside the ship. Swirly garish patterned carpets everwhere, orange, purple, blue, fluorescent colours and plastic decorations and flowers assailing you. Embarkation involved lots of queuing in the sun and ...
My husband and I - who are seasoned cruisers -sailed on the NCL Jade departing October 21, 2009 from Athens, Greece for 12 nights with stops in 5 Greek Islands, Alexandira/Cairo, (Egypt), Izmir and disembarking in Istanbul, Turkey. I have taken my time in submitting a review as I wanted to be sure that I submit a clear and accurate one because we had chosen this ship for its itinerary only and not ...
We are a retired couple seeking exciting travel destinations. The Eastern Mediterranean 12- day Jade cruise beginning in Athens was a great choice for us. The many ports of call, coupled with the October (nearly off-season) date was very attractive.
Having never been in Athens before, we chose to arrive four days before sailing. This gave us time to see the Acropolis, Parthenon, the Acropolis ...
Sept. 29 to Oct. 9 was our 14th cruise with NCL.
At first, we were not planning to do this cruise since we were going on the cruise that goes to Alexander, Egypt but our friend, whose pin name is "Heinbloed" on cc told us that the Black Sea cruise would be better.
And it was one of the best cruises we took because of the itinerary, meeting cc members from our roll call, the excursions and ...
We were a little hesitant about booking a cruise with NCL, considering some negative reviews, but we were pleasantly surprised. This was our first time with freestyle cruising. As we are easy going travelers, we focused on the positive. Read on.. We flew from Montreal Canada on KML to Athens via Amsterdam. Great service, good food, complimentary drinks, left and arrived on time. All in all, ...
Embarkation: Quick and Easy. Champagne and Orange Juice was a nice touch.
Cabin: Nice layout. Lots of storage. Large bathroom. (Balcony on deck 9)
Ship: Overall while very nice, there is no wow factor. The Hawaiian decor was a disappointment, as it celebrated an area that had nothing to do with our itinerary. The ship was well cared for and extremely clean and in good repair.
Staff: Our cabin ...
The Norwegian Jade, October 25, 2008 Piraeus to Istanbul, 12 nights
We were thrilled to have scored an aft cabin. I poured over previous cruisers' reviews of the spacious balcony, the enduring sunsets ... but they all forgot to mention the food dropping onto our heads from the 12th floor aft food area. We were on deck 10 and with a popular eating area just 2 floors above and our having the ...