Athens (Piraeus) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 665 Athens (Piraeus) Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Terrible experience. No 5 stars by far

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Spirit023
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities. Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

A Cheap cruise it was but I expected far better - this isn't good Princess

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
hartmartin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I'm only giving this 3 stars because it was excellent value for money (ie cheap) but almost everything about Princess and the ship, in general, was a bit of a disaster. I was glad there was room for 1000 more guests as that kept the ship bearable. I would like to see this ship full! Despite not having a full ship the service was terrible, with a lack of trained staff in way too many areas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Terrible customer service- never again

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

User Avatar
Bri5484
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My husband and I have taken several cruises on NCL and were really becoming fans. However our most recent cruise did not at all turn out as we had hoped and paid and the customer service we received was absolutely abhorrent. We are completely done with NCL and recommend you should be too, unless you like to be belittled if you ever have an issue. We will be selling all of our stock, which we now ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Balcony Cabin Review

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

User Avatar
surfsidebabe
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this itinerary from Athens to Rome because there were so many cancellations in 2021 due to COVID, but I had an inkling that this might be a "go" because Greece was one of the first countries in Europe to open to tourists due to its dependency on the tourism industry. Although we did not get to go to some of the ports that were originally planned, including Israel, I had no real ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Brilliant Greek Islands and Cyprus cruise despite a completely new itinerary from one booked originally!

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We booked the cruise about a month before directly via NCL. Booked the whole package including flights and transfers which is the best way to book in the current covid climate. Got the cruise at a really good price and the original itinerary was to start from Athens, go to Cyprus, Israel, Turkey, few Greek islands and return back to Athens. The main reason for booking the cruise was to spend 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Some Hits and Misses, but a glorious Haven!

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Mediterranean

User Avatar
kirsten1526
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

My husband and I chose this cruise because we wanted to travel when international travel opened and wanted to hit some warmer countries. While we have tried other cruise lines, we continually come back to NCL, especially for the Haven. The pre-cruise communication was a miss as only some people were informed that we would not be going to Turkey. I found out through social media, and even then, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: The Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Excellent experience with Azamara

Review for Azamara Journey to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
holiday12
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were a little hesitant about getting aboard a cruise ship again. The crew and staff of Azamara were excellent, we very quickly realised that we were safer on this ship than being at home. The testing at embarkation was swift and very well organised and we were soon given the clearance to board the ship. A small group of us were shown the emergency drill, then onward to our cabin. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

A question of value

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
wandering_aimlessly
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose Windstar to cruise through the Greek Isles. From the beginning it seemed odd - we heard almost nothing from Windstar other than itinerary changes and information posted on My Windstar. When they removed our reservation from My Windstar about a week prior to sailing I had to call them to ask if the ship was still going and we were still on it. Apparently all reservations are removed in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Azamara is back and even better!

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
uktog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having had many cruises on Azamara, most great a few not 100% we planned our return to the high seas post lockdown to be on Azamara. We went with varying expectations - could it be as good as before, might it be less good or could we strike lucky? After all not only had we been seeing the Azamara vessels laid up every time we shopped in a Glasgow shopping centre and worried about them, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Amazing Cruise Even with Covid Restrictions

Review for Eurodam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
eccsr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I booked this cruise in June and thought things would be better by August. As we all knew Delta variant came around and I was unsure about going but so glad that we did. The crew could not be happier or more attentive. The embarkation was not as hectic as I thought although they could have had fans in this huge tent we waited in. We got there at about 2pm, was given a group number to wait which ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

