Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

My husband and I have taken several cruises on NCL and were really becoming fans. However our most recent cruise did not at all turn out as we had hoped and paid and the customer service we received was absolutely abhorrent. We are completely done with NCL and recommend you should be too, unless you like to be belittled if you ever have an issue. We will be selling all of our stock, which we now ...