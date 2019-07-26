  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Athens (Piraeus) to Greece Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
187 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 187 Athens (Piraeus) to Greece Cruise Reviews

BETTER THAN EXPECTED!

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

User Avatar
beachmiker
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was part of a Globus land tour of Greece. Embarkation was one of the smoothest ever experienced I'm sure because the Ship was only 3/4 full. We enjoyed the free drink package at no extra cost which was a real treat. You had a great selection of beer, wine and spirts. The service aboard was both professional and extremely friendly. The food was fantastic! We ate in the main ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

What has happened to Windstar

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
ArtCollector725
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our fourth, and now last, Windstar cruise. The ship, the Windstar, is run down and tacky. The food was awful. The equipment in the “gym” creeky and poorly maintained. Lastly the shore excursions were often boardering on worthless. Internet? $245 a week for minimal and often nonexistent service. And all this for a premium price. Windstar needs to up its game considerably if it want ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Well done, enjoyable cruise

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

User Avatar
johneed
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I'll start by saying we travel a lot, but aren't "cruise people". We've only been on one other cruise. Most of our travel is self-booked, no groups, tours, etc. That said, we were looking to do something out of the ordinary and special for our 35th anniversary cruise, and had our sights set on exploring a few greek islands. After looking at options including cruises, flights, and water taxis, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great itinerary

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Greece

User Avatar
jag33437
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went from Athens to Cyprus, then Israel for 5 days (2 ports), then Crete and back to Athens. We stayed at the Electra Palace. Very good location, good shopping and restaurant near by. We also ate at the hotel. Breakfasts were excellent. Dinner on the 7th floor with the Acropolis overlook us. spectacular. We had an N2 cabin, port side near the aft elevators. The cabin was one of the best we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Disappointing

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

User Avatar
Geoff2
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

It started with watching the guys throwing our bags on the conveyor belt and when we received our bags the handle was broken , the bag was brand new bought for this trip now the extension handle is broken. The food was very poor especially the 2 bbqs the food was cold and all the meat so dry and tough , the corn was terrible as well we left a whole plate full of food. The entertainment was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

OK!

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
thoughtsoncruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

7 nite Athens Greece, round trip, 9/19 Cruise was fine, not unpleasant. Friendly crew, outstanding food and service related to food. Cabin comfortable but really missed having a private veranda (and just for the record, had one of us been quarantined here, as we observed happening to someone we had met, the same size and layout would have made for a miserable experience). Simple ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Worst cruise ever

Review for Galileo to Greece

User Avatar
Louisa1261
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Let me list the points: 1) Accommodation - we paid for a cat A cabin and on arrival were shown to a cabin with twin beds. We argued that we booked a double but manager just shrugged shoulders and said boat was full which turned out to be a complete lie. Met the couple opposite us and they had been booked into cat B and then decided they didn't like the cabin and were given an upgrade (at a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Small yes; luxury maybe?

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
drneal
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After planning for over 1 year I finally got to go on a Windstar cruise. I was expecting a lot and, for the most part it, met all expectations. Prior to going on the cruise my initial cruise was cancelled as the ship was chartered. They gave us a $500/pp credit and paid to change our airfare. I loved the small size of the ship. The cabin was small but functional. The bathroom had ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Big disappointment

Review for Wind Star to Greece

User Avatar
Oldcruzers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruse for a birthday celebration and we were already in Greece. We were looking forward to sailing under sail, even if briefly. They play loud music to accompany the raising of the sails, then take them down straight away. No lift on this older boat and a lot of stairs to get to dining room, etc. Our room steward was excellent. Food was very good and BBQ on deck lovely. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

A well organised, efficient, pleasant, friendly, smooth cruise experience

Review for Celestyal Olympia to Greece

User Avatar
colmTT
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because I had never visited the Greek islands. We only had 3-4 days to spare, so I chose the Iconic Aegean cruise. I've seen some negative reviews of Celestyal Olympia, but we had a great time. The food was good, the service was excellent, and the staff were pleasant, attentive and efficient. We chose a suite and we had ample space. The bed was comfortable and the AC ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Athens to Greece
Athens to Greece Running on Waves Cruise Reviews
Athens to Greece Running on Waves Cruise Reviews
Athens to Greece Wind Spirit Cruise Reviews
Athens to Greece Tere Moana Cruise Reviews
Athens to Greece Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
Athens to Greece Voyager Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.